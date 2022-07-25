Hawies wouldn't hesitate finding a Bok role for Frans Steyn against All Blacks: 'He's ready'

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie wouldn't waste much time finding a role for Frans Steyn to play against the All Blacks from next week onwards.

The evergreen utility back has returned from a hamstring injury and his impact in the Currie Cup before that certainly suggested there's much fire still burning within the 35-year-old.

But staying on the sidelines for the domestic run-in is a timely reminder that he still needs to be managed prudently.

The 35-year-old utility back, winner of two World Cups, was one of only two changes to the South African squad for their home leg of the Rugby Championship, which commences next week Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Steyn missed the recent series against Wales to complete he's rehabilitation from a hamstring injury sustained during the latter stages of the Currie Cup campaign.

Despite Steyn's advancing years, Fourie believes his key asset in Bloemfontein remains as motivated and valuable as ever.

"The Boks would be able to call on his services at any time and he'd be more than ready," said the central franchise's mentor.

"It's going to be interesting to see whether and how the national side are going to use Frans, but that's the fun thing about it. He's unbelievably versatile."

The revitalised Willie le Roux's playmaking abilities were a highlight in the battle with the Dragons, vindicating his new Bomb Squad role, but Steyn's superior kicking game could carry weight at some stage.

Springbok squad for Rugby Championship: Props:



Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane



Hookers:



Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi



Locks:



Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie



Loose forwards:



Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen



Utility forwards:



Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert



Scrumhalves:



Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams



Flyhalves:



Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard



Midfielders:



Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel



Outside Backs:



Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi



Utility Backs:



Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse



"Frans continues to add value to any team he plays in," said Fourie.

"His skillset is unbelievably varied. We all know there's no-one that can kick a ball further out of hand or off the tee than him. He's an outstanding defender too.

"But what we were reminded of prominently in the Currie Cup last season is that Frans remains a competitive player and individual. He still wants to be the best and win things. Those are the things that motivate him, the things that drive him."

Steyn impressed with his conditioning during last season's domestic campaign, featuring in the majority of the Cheetahs starting line-ups and forming a potent midfield combination with former Junior Springbok David Brits.

It's true that his body was helped by the Cheetahs' at times bizarre calendar - breaks between matches at one stage stretched more than four weeks - though his eventual injury was a timely reminder of where his body's at.

"Yeah, we lost him for the Currie Cup run-in. It certainly made things more difficult for us," said Fourie.

"But he's now fully recovered, which probably tells a story on its own, and Frans will most certainly be in a position to at least warrant consideration for role in the All Blacks Tests."



