'He was disappointed' - Bok coach Nienaber details Aphelele Fassi's omission

Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber couldn't find a place in the match-day 23 for promising youngster Aphelele Fassi for Wales on Saturday.

Despite notable absentees Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi, the Springboks have congestion at outside back.

Damian Willemse is poised to start ahead of veteran fullback Willie le Roux.

Like Fourways, Johannesburg, traffic during load-shedding, the congestion piling up in the Springbok back three won't subside any time soon despite notable absentees Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi.

After two stellar international games that introduced him to the world, Aphelele Fassi was one of the eyebrow-raising omissions from head coach Jacques Nienaber's Springbok team to face Wales on Saturday (19:30 SA time).

Alongside Rosko Specman, Fassi has been waiting in the wings, so to speak, for an opportunity against the big guns in world rugby.

The Sharks fullback had two runouts and scored in both matches while playing at left wing against Georgia and Argentina before sitting in Australia's picturesque grandstands during the away Rugby Championship leg.

Damian Willemse will earn just his fourth start after 13 Tests this weekend at fullback, while Jesse Kriel fills in at 14 for the absent Nkosi and injured Kolbe.

With Frans Steyn using up the utility back bench spot, Fassi and Wille le Roux miss out entirely.

Nienaber said the selection dilemma was tough, and both players were disappointed, which the coaches took as a positive sign of a burning desire to be in the matchday team.

"It's tough to leave somebody out of this team currently," said Nienaber.

A competitive environment

"We are fortunate to be in that position. You really have to work hard, be patient and continue working hard to get a shot in the 23.

"It wasn't an easy decision. It was a well-discussed topic in terms of team selection.

"Fassi has specific skills and attributes that he brings to the party.

"And, you know what, it's competitive, so there is disappointment. There must be disappointment.

"If you're not disappointed that you didn't make the matchday 23, you shouldn't be in this squad.

"Yes, he was disappointed, as was Willie."

Nienaber said Fassi and Le Roux took their omission well despite their notable disappointment and focused on their next task to prepare the matchday 23 for the tough test ahead.

"Everybody here takes it well. We are open and honest; there are no one-on-ones. We do the team selection and explanation in front of everybody," the head coach said, adding:

Aphelele will not wonder what I told Damian or what I told Willie. Everyone understands our thought process. The moment you are not selected, your job is not done. Your next job is to prepare this team and to give input for the 23 that's selected.

The Springboks face Scotland and England following their Wales date, wherein they will be further tested in the outside back department.



Scotland boasts a solid South African influence in Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn. The former gave Kolbe, Le Roux and Jasper Wiese trouble in the air during the British & Irish Lions series last winter.

Winning is main priority

England at Twickenham will also bring Lions series demons back to the surface, with Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson lurking.

It's made Fassi's re-entry all the more difficult for his coach, who said they still plan to give him some game time in the end-year tour.

"Will we play him for the rest of the tour? I suppose there will never be a never," said Nienaber.

"We've got a specific plan in mind for these three games in our heads, but, as you know, the rugby ball is not round, it's oval, and it bounces weirdly sometimes.

"If things go according to plan, there might be an opportunity, but things might change, and we might go a completely different route.

"Winning is still our main priority. We want to try to get a result here, considering how tough it is to win in Cardiff."