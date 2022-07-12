Hendrikse's surprise Bok selection purely down to form: 'Faf will fight to get spot back'

Jaden Hendrikse has been rewarded for a good showing against Wales last weekend and will start the third Test in Cape Town.

The 22-year-old keeps the experienced Faf de Klerk, who is on the bench, out of the Springbok starting team.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber said De Klerk will fight hard to earn his spot back.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says Jaden Hendrikse's selection at scrumhalf for the third Test against Wales in Cape Town on Saturday is purely down to form.

Hendrikse was one of the few standouts in last weekend's 13-12 loss in Bloemfontein, and he retains his place in the starting line-up ahead of pedigreed World Cup winner Faf de Klerk.

That was the only real eyebrow-raising call Nienaber made in his selection for the series decider, but addressing media at the Arabella Hotel on Tuesday, the coach explained his thinking and said that the challenge was now for De Klerk to work his way back into the starting team.

"We all know Faf brings lots of experience and is a world-class scrumhalf," said Nienaber.

"But we all saw Jaden's performance last weekend and we really thought that he performed well as a coaching group and selectors.

"If you look at our squad and the 42 that are here, there is a lot of competition and many in-form players knocking hard on the door. I think for the players who you would call the established players - the guys who have won a World Cup and a British & Irish Lions series - it's key for them to focus on their performance week in and week out.

"For the other guys, if they perform well, that's the way they get selected.

"Jaden will know that Faf will come hard for him to get his spot back, because he is a fighter. Jaden's challenge now is to keep putting consistent performances in like he did on the weekend."

Nienaber added that it was Hendrikse's all-round game management that had impressed him a week ago.

"I thought he had a well-balanced game," said Nienaber.

"I thought he kicked well, his passing accuracy was really good, and he got nice rhythm on our attack. His defence was strong, and all aspects of his game were very good."

The 22-year-old Hendrikse, who will play in his fourth Test, was trying to stay grounded and focused on the task.

"If the coaches back me, then I'm going in with a simple plan to do my basics well and do what the team needs to help them win," he said.

"There are a bit of nerves, but once it comes closer to the game and once I do the first play, the nerves will go away, and then I just have to execute my job.

"For me, it's just about trying to be myself and do what I can do and provide for the team."

Hendrikse had been a form player for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship this season, and Nienaber added that he had been tracked throughout that campaign.

"If you look at the performance analysis we did on him this season, he was really on form," said Nienaber.

"There wasn't a big back in terms of what he was producing with the Sharks and what we are looking for. It's just consistent performances, not only last weekend. He has been with us from the start at training, and he's been solid from then."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.