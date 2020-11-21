Herschel Jantjies reveals he had a 'mini tour' of his RWC winning medal in hometown Kylemore

Springboks and Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies revealed that he had a "mini tour" of him wearing his Rugby World Cup winning medal around his hometown Kylemore.

The 24-year-old played an integral part of helping South Africa win the Rugby Championship and the World Cup in 2019, something Jantjies never thought would happen.

"I never saw it coming," Jantjies said as quoted by SA Rugby magazine. "I was just enjoying the opportunity to play Super Rugby and be in a starting position. It was what I worked for and eventually I got the dividends of the hard work.

"The more I played, the more I started games, the more I grew in confidence. Eventually, I got the call-up to join the alignment camps. From there on, things got exciting. I made my debut, got selected for the World Cup, and having the medal is an amazing feeling and a dream come true."

Jantjies made his debut in the 2019 edition of the Rugby Championship and steered the Springboks to an away victory against Australia.

A week later, he scored against the All Blacks on the buzzer which earned South Africa a draw after Handre Pollard slotted over the conversion.

It was that brilliant back-to-back performances which saw him be a part of Rassie Erasmus's Springbok squad that eventually went all the way to win a record-equalling third World Cup in Japan.

"It was amazing from the messages and videos I got. When I made my debut, there was a big screen put up at the rugby club in Kylemore and everyone went to watch the game there. I saw videos from that, and I’m getting goosebumps just speaking about it now," said Jantjies.

"They did the same thing with the World Cup. When I got home, I sort of had a mini trophy tour of my own with my medal around my neck. My dad and I were on the back of a bakkie driving through Kylemore saying thank you to the people. It was humbling and amazing."

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien