Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Heyneke Meyer: It's a brilliant call by Sharks not to make Siya Kolisi captain

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer says the Sharks are making the right call by not handing Siya Kolisi the captain's armband.

The Springbok captain recently joined the Sharks from the Stormers but the Durban franchise indicated that centre Lukhanyo Am would remain their skipper.

"What the Sharks have done in not making Kolisi captain is brilliant so that he can focus on his game. He can always be captain later on. I think it's the right decision and he will do well going forward," Meyer told Sport24 in an exclusive interview this week.

Meyer said Kolisi, 29, should be well managed until the 2023 World Cup in France.

"If he plays every single game he's not going to last until the next World Cup. You have to manage those guys off the field and ensure they don't play too many games. The Sharks are a good franchise and on the right track with a lot of youngsters there.

"Siya can fulfil such a big role and by not being captain for now, he will have more time to assist his new team-mates. I feel the move will be a good change for Siya and I'm proud of the way he's developed as a leader."

Meyer, who handed Kolisi his Test debut against Scotland in Nelspruit in 2013, said he was proud to have witnessed the player's development in subsequent years.

"I selected Siya at the age of 21 and handed him his Test debut. He was a youngster when I picked him and there were brilliant loose forwards around. Now eight years later, he has grown into a leader. Siya is well-respected worldwide and is a great player. I don't know all the background details in terms of why Kolisi moved to the Sharks but sometimes it's great to have a fresh start. Each player must make the decision based on what is best for their career."

READ | Heyneke Meyer's full Q&A interview with Sport24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ruan Pienaar back in the fray as Cheetahs pick team to face Stormers
SA Rugby looks to 'speed up play' in preparation series
Stormers to take steps at playing a more 'fluid' style
Read more on:
sharksspringbokssiya kolisiheyneke meyerrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12227 votes
Cricket
12% - 3652 votes
Football
19% - 5563 votes
Athletics
3% - 774 votes
Boxing
1% - 296 votes
Cycling
2% - 695 votes
Golf
5% - 1530 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2499 votes
Tennis
3% - 1044 votes
Water sports
1% - 271 votes
American sports
1% - 379 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 999 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo