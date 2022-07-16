History-making Wales not satisfied yet as Springbok glory awaits: 'It would be huge'

Wales have already made history on their South African tour, but they are not satisfied and want more when the sides clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

That was the very clear message from lock Adam Beard on Friday.

A 13-12 win in Bloemfontein last weekend gave Wales their first ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil, but the tourists now have the opportunity to take that one step further by becoming the first Welsh side to win a series against the Boks in the country.

In fact, no touring side has won a three-match Test series against the Springboks since the British & Irish Lions achieved that feat all the way back in 1997.

It would be a famous achievement for the Welsh.

"It's a pretty special feeling," said Beard.

"When we came out, nobody gave us a hope of getting one victory, never mind going into the last Test with it being a decider.

"It would be huge. We talked as a squad before coming on tour, and we wanted to create history coming to South Africa.

"We've already done that, but we're not quite satisfied yet. We want to create history by getting the first series win here, and we will do everything we can to get there on Saturday."

'Great experiences'

Beard was also part of the Lions side that lost the third Test, and the series, against the Boks in Cape Town last year, but he is expecting this to be a very different occasion because of the fact that around 45 000 people are expected at the venue.

"It will be totally different," said Beard.

"Looking at the first two Tests, we've had full houses and they've been pretty hostile, but also great experiences.

"It's probably man for man almost the same team, and you know what you get from South Africa.

"They're very direct, physical guys who pride themselves on the set piece and kicking battle, so we know what's coming and what we need to do."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

Springboks

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas

Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin