How England made Bok 'Agent of Chaos': Esterhuizen set to seize moment on international stage

Andre Esterhuizen, known as the 'Agent of Chaos', never thought his move to England would be so important for his career.

He has become a consummate performer who wants to, finally, seize his chance at international level and get a ticket to the World Cup.

Esterhuizen isn't bitter about a lack of playing opportunities over the past few years.

When Andre Esterhuizen moved to Harlequins from the Sharks back in 2020, not many people - including himself - grasped how significant that switch would become.



Despite becoming one of the Durbanites' most reliable performers - he proved a perfect, if somewhat less subtle, foil for midfield partner Lukhanyo Am - there was a sense that the man from Klerksdorp was merely maximising his earning potential while continuing to terrorise defences with his bombastic darts.

Yet so incisive and compelling has his development at Twickenham Stoop been that he quickly transformed from merely being Andre 'The Giant', a testament to his huge 1.92m, 110kg frame, to the "Agent of Chaos".

It's a tag befitting of a man who has become one of the English Premiership's elite players in possession of an envious combo of relentless relish for contact and wizardry.

On Tuesday, Esterhuizen was reunited with Am in the Springbok's midfield for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Loftus this weekend, safe in the knowledge that his detractors are far less than four years ago.

READ | Wily Orie unfazed by Wallabies' host of giants: 'You don't fall over for one guy'

"I didn't think the move to England would be so important in terms of my career," he said at the team's base in Pretoria.



"Where I came from, we attack all day long, so we just play attacking rugby. So that experience developed a whole new part of my game. As a person, I play a different kind of game, and since I’ve been there, I now think differently about the game.



"It has improved my game significantly and, if I look back, it was really important for the development in my career."

Ironically, Esterhuizen's status in England and Europe hasn't translated into a substantial increase in his tally of international caps, which only stands at 11 since his debut in 2018.

That's predominantly down to the excellence of Am and Damian de Allende over the past few seasons, as well as an inability to make enough use of his admittedly limited opportunities.

With a potential World Cup berth on the line, though, Esterhuizen isn't planning on freezing on the big stage again, especially after he narrowly missed out on a ticket to Japan in 2019.

"You want to go out with every game and express yourself," he said.



"To go out and play the best I can – being abrasive, getting the team over the gain line, being solid on defence, and obviously distribution as well.



“There's always an opportunity for an individual to put their hand up. Obviously, we’ve got a goal as a team, but a lot of the game plan and plans around the play revolves around the individual.



"You need to make something happen for the next person to play off you. Any player wants to represent his country at a World Cup. For me, it is a huge motivation to get into the team and show what I can do.



"But every year is important, it doesn’t matter when you wear the Springbok jersey."

The possible lack of rotation in midfield over the past few years isn't something that Esterhuizen feels bitter about.

"There's been good communication throughout between the coaches and the players and we've had a good three weeks together - everyone is on the same page and we know what the plan is and what the goal is for all three weeks.



"Everyone is happy - we have a happy squad at the moment and communication is open, so everyone knows where they stand. This is also a stepping-stone. You need to move in the right direction and get things right now for the end goal.

"But at the moment you take it step by step."

Kick-off is at 17:05.



