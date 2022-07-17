How Springbok 6-2 'bomb squad' nearly backfired in Wales decider: 'It's not ideal'

The risks of the six-two, forwards-backs bench split became a reality, and almost a nightmare, for Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber during the third Test win against Wales on Saturday.

The 'bomb squad', as the Bok replacements have become affectionately referred to, often comprises six forwards and just two backline players as the South African coaches look to back their physicality to win Tests.

That was again the case in the series-decider against Wales, but it nearly backfired with star wing Cheslin Kolbe leaving the fray in the first half with what looked like a head knock.

To make matters worse, fullback Damian Willemse - who had moved to inside centre after Kolbe's injury saw Willie le Roux come on - was battling an ankle injury for most of the second half.

Willemse went down for treatment more than once, and in those moments, it looked like Faf de Klerk would have to replace him, leaving the Boks with two scrumhalves on the field.

Instead, Willemse played through the pain and delivered one of his most impressive displays in a Springbok jersey, winning high balls and making hard runs at the Welsh defence.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard, too, was a concern for coach Jacques Nienaber given how little rugby he had played for his French club, Montpellier, before joining the Boks.

"It's not ideal, especially when you go with the 6/2 split," said Nienaber after the match.

"A lot of people talk about the bomb squad, but it always comes at a risk. It's not always ideal when you lose one of your backs, especially a quality back like Cheslin so early in the game.

"We probably would have loved to put Faf on a little bit earlier, but unfortunately we had to keep him back."

Nienaber then praised the character of Willemse and Pollard for playing on despite being in discomfort.

"I thought he (Willemse) stuck in well," said Nienaber.

"With losing Cheslin, we had to move him into No 12, and it was almost a re-shuffle of the backline.

"Damian had a little bit of a knock and we also weren't sure about Handre and his cramps.

"Since he (Pollard) told Montpellier that he's going to move to Leicester, they basically haven't played him at all. They just threw him out. It's up to them, I'm not criticising that, but he hasn't had a lot of opportunity on the field.

"It was a Catch-22. Will Damian last? Will Handre last? I thought both of them fought through, and that gave us the opportunity to get Faf on."