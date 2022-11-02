Rassie returns to coach's box after ban: 'I missed it a lot'

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed he would be in the coach's box for Saturday's Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Erasmus was banned from team duties after his video where he criticised Nic Berry's decisions in the first British & Irish Lions series emerged.

Erasmus was a spectator while working for Munster when the Springboks were crushed 38-3 by Ireland in Dublin in 2017.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that he would be in the coach's box for Saturday's Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Erasmus, who served as a water carrier during the 2021 British and Irish Lions series, was banned from on-field and media duties by World Rugby after a video where he analysed and criticised Nic Berry's refereeing decisions in the first Test of that series went viral.

Erasmus's last Test under the ban was on 24 September against Argentina at Kings Park, and since then, he has been able to participate in press engagements.

Wednesday's was his first back with the team in the build-up to a Test match since the ban has elapsed and he returns to a stadium where, as the Munster director of rugby in 2017, he watched the Boks suffer a record-breaking 38-3 defeat.

Erasmus said he'll be seated with the rest of the Bok coaches.

"It was within the protocols and the laws to be a water carrier, but I will be in the coach's box with the coaches," Erasmus said

"I missed it a lot. I love rugby, being with the guys, it's going to be nice to be around the boys in the changing room.

Springbok team 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

"It's not nice not to be with the guys on match-day because you spend time with them during the week and you have to go back to your room for the game."

Erasmus also said Ireland has changed dramatically as a team since the last time he watched them since the Dublin 2017 demolition while was still at Munster.

Ireland, at the time, was coached by New Zealander Joe Schmidt, who has now been replaced by Andy Farrell.

Under Farrell, the Irish did the unthinkable by coming back from a 1-0 to beat New Zealand 2-1 in a Test series in New Zealand.

"When you look at the way they beat New Zealand and how they've played, they're doing a lot of things right on and off the field," Erasmus said.

"We're looking forward to the game and we're expecting stiff competition, along with the crowd.

"Both teams have changed dramatically over the past five years and past the World Cup."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will announce his match-day 23 on Thursday and kick-off for the Test is at 19:30 (SA) time.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Dublin following the Springboks on their year-end tour for News24 Sport.



