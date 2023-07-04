Iffy Junior Boks pull up socks when it matters to clinch U20 Champs semi-final spot

The Junior Springboks avoided the embarrassment of missing out on the semi-finals of World Rugby's Under-20 Championship in their own backyard with a hard-fought, perhaps even hairy, 24-16 victory over Argentina at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night.



Despite missing out on a bonus point and actually finishing level on nine log points with surprise packages Georgia - who boast a superior points difference - Bafana Nhleko's charges still finished top of pool C based on winning head-to-head.

South Africa had triumphed 33-23 against Georgia in their opening encounter in Stellenbosch.

However, the host nation's relatively fortunate progression means they'll have to face Ireland in Athlone on Sunday, opponents who've been the most impressive outfit at the tournament to date, along with all-conquering France.



Perhaps that's exactly the dose of perspective the Baby Boks require.

While it's true that they were much improved in the second half and patently excellent in the final quarter, South Africa's interest in the tournament will be cut short abruptly if they repeat the mistakes that littered their play for the first 55 minutes.

Discipline remains their Achilles heel, with no less than 9 penalties being conceded in the opening 40 minutes.

Their front row was eaten for breakfast at scrum-time and a strange unwillingness to clean out at ruck time meant that there were no opportunities for the Baby Boks to play in the right areas of the field.

It also didn't help that their line-outs were a mess.

Unsurprisingly, Pumas pivot Valentino Di Capua had a field day as he slotted three penalties, which off-set South Africa's opening score from hooker Juanne Else when lock JF van Heerden did well to poach a defensive line-out and allowed halfback Imad Khan to go down the line and Ethan Hooker to run a great angle and get into a scoring position.

They were positively giddy when prop Renzo Zanella rounded off a bursting run from midfielder Nicolas Gonzalez from a maul, granting them a 16-7 lead at half-time.

South Africa sharpened up significantly after the turnaround, doing well to improve the accuracy and timing of their rush defence while also standing up manfully to achieve parity at the scrums.

Yet it took until the 68th minute for them to go ahead as iffy decision-making and poor ball protection at the breakdowns continued to hamper them.

The Junior Boks had been held up a few moments before, but still managed to keep the Pumas caged in their half.



Replacement halfback Asad Moos then threw a delightful skip pass to winger Michael Annies, who cut in, creating space for Hooker to once again make an impact.



The move seemed to break down as the brilliant Sharks centre held the ball for too long, but No 8 Corne Beets eventually wriggled over.

Buoyed, the Boks became relentless and suffocating, driving their opponents back and dominating to such an extent that the outstanding Beets, who was at the heart of the hosts' resistance, scored his second of the match to secure victory.

Point scorers:

Junior Springboks 24 (7)

Tries: Corne Beets (2), Juanne Else

Conversions: Jean Smith (3)

Penalty: Smith

Argentina 16 (16)

Try: Renzo Zanella

Conversion: Valentino Di Capua

Penalties: Di Capua (3)



