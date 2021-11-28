Springboks

'I’ll be able to share my side of the story' - Rassie confirms new documentary in the works

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)

Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has confirmed that a documentary where he will "be able to share my side of the story" is in the works in conjunction with SuperSport.

Erasmus is currently serving a ban from World Rugby for an hour-long video criticizing match officials, particularly referee Nic Berry following South Africa's 22-17 defeat to the British and Irish Lions in the first Test at Newlands in July.

SA Rugby and Erasmus initially launched an appeal against the ban but last week made a U-turn on that decision.

READ | Why Rassie, SA Rugby did a U-turn on ban appeal

Erasmus took to social media on Sunday where he broke the news about the documentary.

The extent of the documentary as well as when it will be released has not been divulged as yet.

Erasmus and the Springboks' journey at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 was famously captured in another SuperSport documentary, "Chasing the Sun". 

That won numerous awards including two South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) - best achievement in cinematography for doccies, as well as best made-for-TV documentary.

At the 2021 Loeries, it was awarded gold in the Branded Content category and was then given the highest honour - a Grand Prix, which are special awards given to the most exceptional work on display and only a handful are handed out each year at the discretion of the judges.

springboksrassie eramsusrugby
