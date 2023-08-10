'I'll miss the long voice notes': Jaden Hendrikse on rugby without his dad

When it comes to sifting through the winners and losers in the aftermath of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup squad announcement, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has all but won the lotto.

This time last year, the Sharks halfback was on the verge of replacing Faf de Klerk as the country's starting scrumhalf.

A year later he has yet to play for the Boks this season, having last played rugby on April Fool's Day, when he dislocated his shoulder against Munster.