1h ago

Share

'I'll miss the long voice notes': Jaden Hendrikse on rugby without his dad

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jaden Hendrikse (Gallo)
Jaden Hendrikse (Gallo)
  • Jaden Hendrikse was one of the big winners of the Springboks' decision to take four scrumhalves to the World Cup.
  • Hendrikse is the only player who didn't play a single minute of Test rugby in the Boks' four Tests thus far due to the death of his father.
  • What he will miss most in the absence of his hero and role model are the lengthy voice notes he used to get before games.

When it comes to sifting through the winners and losers in the aftermath of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup squad announcement, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has all but won the lotto. 

This time last year, the Sharks halfback was on the verge of replacing Faf de Klerk as the country's starting scrumhalf.

A year later he has yet to play for the Boks this season, having last played rugby on April Fool's Day, when he dislocated his shoulder against Munster. 

Further exacerbating the situation is the fact that the youngster suffered a family bereavement in the form of his father Brian's death not long before the international season began, which disrupted the Bok coaching team's carefully laid plans to the point where he hadn't played by the time they had announced the World Cup squad. 

With head coach Jacques Nienaber having made it clear that they were loath to take players to France who hadn't played in 12 weeks, most felt a player who hadn't played in over four months and was grieving the loss of the biggest influence in his life had run out of runway. 

Yet when the list of players to defend the Webb Ellis Cup was read out on Tuesday, Hendrikse's name was miraculously there.

Of course, Nienaber deciding to go with four of the five scrumhalves he had in his preparation squad had something to do with it, but it's not like Hendrikse had done anything to deserve not being selected.

READ | Hooper, Cooper axed from Wallabies World Cup squad, Skelton named captain 

Speaking to him on Tuesday, Hendrikse said stressing about running out of time to make the team was the least of his worries. 

"That wasn't the main thing in my mind," he explained. "The main thing in my mind was what happened with my family, so for me everything was trying to take things one step at a time, focusing on the present and knowing that I can't look too far ahead. 

"I basically came into the squad late and they basically told us beforehand that they'd already planned out who was going to play and when. I understood that and I basically had other things on my mind with my father, but it's a privilege for me just to be in the squad." 

Hendrikse still wells up when he thinks back to receiving the news about his father's passing.

"It was very emotional for me when I got the news. There are no words for it other than to say I was down – I was super, super down." 

A former goalkeeper from Cape Town who ended up being a sports administrator after settling in the Eastern Cape, Brian Hendrikse was understandably a great influence on his two sons, who went on to be professional rugby players. 

"He taught my brother [Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse] and I the key things of sport: discipline, being a true professional, to enjoy what you do but to also work hard. He always told us to enjoy what we did but to always work hard – he was my hero." 

A 12-cap Springbok, Hendrikse said it was cold comfort that his father had lived long enough to see him become a Springbok, adding that it broke his heart that he would not see him play at a World Cup. 

"It's really sad, but I know he's in a better place. He was going to be really excited and I really miss him. He always sent me long voice notes before games and he would always end off by saying 'enjoy, enjoy your game'. 

"He never spoke about the rugby, he would always say 'put God first and always enjoy it'. It was never, ever about the rugby." 

Despite only being 23, Hendrikse is probably the best of the Springbok nines when it comes to the execution of their box-kick heavy game model. But, having last played in April, the question is what kind of shape is he in? 

"Hopefully we'll see in the first game I get to play (the Boks have two more warm-up games, against Wales and New Zealand, before the World Cup). But I'm super-excited, I'm like a young kid who wants to get on the field, play and enjoy himself ..." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksjaden hendriksejacques nienaberrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 310 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 821 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2241 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2885 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 752 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 415 votes
Jake White
7% - 860 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4867 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo