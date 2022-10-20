Injury could keep Frans Steyn out of Bok tour

Springbok and Cheetahs utility back Frans Steyn is struggling with a knee injury which means he is unlikely to feature for the Springboks on their year-end tour.

According to OFM, Steyn is carrying a knee injury and there are fears that he could be sidelined for an extended period.

The injury explains why Steyn was not included in a 26-man Springbok squad named earlier this week for a training camp in Stellenbosch.

According to the OFM report, Steyn is also in doubt for the Cheetahs' European Challenge Cup campaign which starts in December.

Steyn only recently made his return from a hamstring strain. He played off the bench for the Boks in the away leg of the Rugby Championship, before starting at flyhalf in the final match against Argentina in Durban.

Bulls pivot Johan Goosen was the only No 10 listed in the Bok squad named this week. Damian Willemse made the squad as a "utility back", but with Handre Pollard injured and Elton Jantjies not available, the Stormers star is expected to play a prominent flyhalf role on the tour.

The Boks will begin preparations for their end-of-year tour in Stellenbosch this Sunday with the chosen group of 26 players.

A group of 17 South African-based players and nine who are currently plying their trade in Japan will meet for the three-day training camp.

They will be in the camp until Wednesday, 26 October, with a few of the players set to return to their teams for URC duty a few days later.



