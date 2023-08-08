Injury flies in ointment: De Jager, Am, Pollard on (hopeful) Bok standby list

The unexpected but acute nature of their injuries meant Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager couldn't be included in the Springboks' World Cup squad.

Invoking privacy laws, coach Jacques Nienaber merely said that Am has a knee injury, while De Jager is suffering from apparently severe chest problems.

Along with Handre Pollard, Am will still travel to the UK later this week for the team's two warm-up games, but their status as standby players are somewhat hopeful.

New (injury) flies in the ointment.



That essentially describes why Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday had to confirm the shock omissions of Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager from his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

READ | Bok bombshell: Star players Pollard, Am ruled out of 2023 Rugby World Cup as Kolisi returns

The national mentor pointed out that the influential duo's respective injuries were new ones which crept in last week in Argentina, where the South Africans claimed a 24-13 victory in Buenos Aires.

Am was taken off at half-time in that match after suffering a blow to the knee, while De Jager was initially included in the starting line-up before being withdrawn due to a severe chest issue.

It's understood Am knew earlier on Tuesday already that his chances of being included were bleak.

Am and De Jager join first-choice pivot Handre Pollard, whose participation had been in doubt from the outset due to a calf problem, on the sidelines.

Nienaber said Am's injury was a two-to-four-week injury, but remains an acute one, especially since it's the same knee he injured during last year's Rugby Championship campaign.

He added that the sensitive nature of De Jager's injury meant his privacy needed to be respected.

Intriguingly, all three men have been included in the Boks' standby list for the tournament, although that means they can only be included again in the event of an injury.

The list also includes Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Joseph Dweba, Evan Roos and Gerhard Steenekamp.

Pollard, however, seems to be - at least theoretically - the player closest to making a competitive return.

"Handre is in his return-to-play protocols, but he hasn't had a training session yet as he recovers. Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche have trained with us in terms of Test week volumes," said Nienaber

"Handre will start training this week. If there's an injury or a player does something to de-select himself, which I don't think will happen, he becomes an option. People will understand it's a sensitive thing, but I can't elaborate on that."

Am, along with Pollard, Thomas du Toit, Dweba and Du Preez, will travel with the Boks on their short trip to the UK - where they play Wales in Cardiff and the All Blacks at Twickenham - before the tournament.

Kolisi, for his part, said his heart sank when he discovered Am was in danger of missing out on the World Cup.

"We found out [on Monday] after the scan [that he was doubtful] and he wasn't feeling positive about it. He knows he just needs to prepare and hope that he'll be ready," said the Bok skipper.



