1h ago

add bookmark

Irrepressible Kurt-Lee tussles with Bok veterans for SA Rugby Player of the Year award

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scores a try against England.
Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scores a try against England.
Gallo Images

Bulls and Springbok sensation Kurt-Lee Arendse will go up against a daunting group of national veterans for the SA Rugby Player of the Year award in a development that illustrates just how the former Blitzboks star has taken the 15-man format by storm.

SA Rugby on Wednesday announced the respective nominations for its annual awards in nine categories, with the winners being announced early next year.

Arendse's exploits are in contrast to the enduring excellence of Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Eben Etzebeth and Frans Malherbe.

Perhaps the most fascinating battle will be for the Young Player of the Year accolade, a category brimming with brilliant rookies in Evan Roos, Jaden Hendrikse, Canan Moodie, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Henco van Wyk.

There's also excitement at stakeholders having been able to give input on the women's category.

"For the first time, media and SA Rugby stakeholders also voted for the Springbok Women’s Player of the Year, and the five nominees all played in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October – last year’s winner Lusanda Dumke, 2019 winner Aseza Hele, as well as Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu and Nadine Roos," SA Rugby's statement read.

Nominees for Coach of the Year is an eclectic mix with John Dobson and Jimmy Stonehouse, who won the URC title and Currie Cup with the Stormers and Pumas respectively, coming up against Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

Those three men's teams are also in contention for the Team of the Year award.

In a tribute to the fairytale that was the Pumas' first ever Currie Cup, Sebastiaan de Klerk, Willie Engelbrecht and Devon Williams all crack the nod for Currie Cup Player of the Year. 

“This list of nominees honour those players who performed brilliantly week in and week out and I would like to congratulate all of them on their achievements in 2022," said Mark Alexander, SA Rugby's president.

"All of our national teams enjoyed some form of success and again underlined our status as one of the top rugby nations in the world. With that comes big responsibility though and our men and women in green and gold did us proud this year. “On the local front, we saw excellent rugby played across the board.

"The Stormers were deserved champions of the United Rugby Championship after winning an all-South African final against the Vodacom Bulls, and the two Currie Cup competitions delivered some of the best action seen in recent years, with especially the Pumas and Griquas underlining the fact that there is no such thing anymore as ‘minnow teams’ in South Africa."

The list of nominees are:  

SA Rugby Player of the Year

Lukhanyo Am

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Eben Etzebeth

Siya Kolisi

Frans Malherbe 

Springbok Women’s Player of the Year

Lusanda Dumke

Aseza Hele

Zintle Mpupha

Aphiwe Ngwevu

Nadine Roos 

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Junior Springboks / South Africa ‘A’ / DHL Stormers)

Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)Canan Moodie (Springboks / Vodacom Bulls)

Evan Roos (Springboks / DHL Stormers)

Henco van Wyk (South Africa ‘A’ / Emirates Lions) 

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

Selvyn Davids

Zain Davids

JC Pretorius 

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Suleiman Hartzenberg

Ruan Venter 

Team of the Year

Pumas

Stormers

Springboks 

Coach of the Year

John Dobson (Stormers)

Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas) 

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year

Sebastiaan de Klerk (Pumas)

Willie Engelbrecht (Pumas)

Devon Williams (Pumas) 

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

Jaiden Baron (Boland Kavaliers)

Jaywinn Juries (Griffons)

Duan Pretorius (Griffons)



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kurt-lee arend­sesa rugby awards
loading... Live
Bangladesh 0
India 185/4
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
42% - 1135 votes
Lions
6% - 151 votes
Stormers
31% - 834 votes
Sharks
21% - 555 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo