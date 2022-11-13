'It was just another kick': Damian Willemse steps up to land clutch penalty as Boks fall

Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse said the penalty he converted in the 30-26 loss against France on Saturday was just another kick.

In Marseille



Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse said the penalty he slotted in the 30-26 loss to France at the Stade Velodrome was "just another kick" for him.

Willemse went into the game under massive pressure after missing a penalty in the 19-16 loss to Ireland last week.

He was the third-choice kicker in the game by default after the earlier penalties and conversions were successfully dealt with by Cheslin Kolbe and Faf de Klerk.

Willemse's 64th-minute penalty was one that wasn't well received by the capacity crowd as they felt replacement flank/wing Sekou Macalou had freed himself from Kurt-Lee Arendse's tackle.

The penalty wasn't an easy one and the now-enclosed stadium's decibels were enough to pierce a toddler's eardrums with the whistles and the boos.

Willemse, who, despite a reputation for not being the most accurate of goalkickers, has developed a knack of landing clutch kicks.

This was defeaning, but Damian Willemse locked out this white noise to convert this penalty. It was ice in veins stuff!@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/lnk0pPSXvi — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) November 13, 2022

He did the same against Wales to win the first Test of that series in July and for him, he said, the kick was just another kick.

"It was just another kick for me," Willemse said.

"The pressure was on, but coach Jacques Nienaber backed me through the week. Even when we got the penalty, I was told to go for poles.

"I was flowing, I did my basic routine and throughout the week, I was striking the ball very well and I got a lot of help from Manie Libbok.

"It was a normal kick for me."

That the Boks came back from 13-0 down to lead 26-22 was a testament to the quality of the game.

Willemse, who had a tactically astute game and proved to be a menace with ball in hand, said Deon Fourie's 69th-minute yellow card was costly.

Fourie was carded for a maul infringement, a decision that often went against the grain of Wayne Barnes's decision-making where he didn't card a French player despite three consecutive maul penalties in the build-up to Arendse's try.

Willemse lamented how their discipline let them down when it really mattered.

"It was an incredible game and I think both sides tried to move the ball. It was also very physical," Willemse said.

"Both sides mauled very well, but it was a tough battle and a tough contest. I think us losing Deon Fourie right at the end cost us.

"Our discipline also let France in, but it was a good game."







