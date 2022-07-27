Jacques Nienaber warns 'All Blacks will be desperate' despite Ireland meltdown

Jacques Nienaber warned that the All Blacks would come to South Africa "desperate" following their humiliating first home series defeat to Ireland.

The Springbok head coach would not buy into talk that the All Blacks were up for the taking.

South Africa and New Zealand clash in two Rugby Championship matches in Mbombela and Johannesburg next month.

New Zealand sacked two assistant coaches, including former Sharks mentor John Plumtree in the aftermath of Ian Foster's side losing 2-1 to Andy Farrell's men this winter.

The All Blacks visit South Africa for two Rugby Championship matches against the Springboks, starting in Mbombela on 6 August, followed by the 13 August Ellis Park Test.

"We try to shy away from these types of issues, to avoid what's being said from the outside," said Nienaber.

"In the end, we're all under pressure. If we were to lose two games in a row, we'd be under immense pressure too. It is what it is.

"The All Blacks will be desperate, but to be fair, the All Blacks are always desperate. They have a lot to play for, just like us.

"They're playing for their nation, just like we do. We try to keep things realistic by focusing on what we can control.

"We can't control how desperate they might be and what measures they have implemented to assist with that objective. We focus on our prep."

Nienaber didn't think the dramatic backroom staff changes – Brad Mooar and Plumtree for the Crusaders' Jason Ryan, while Joe Schmidt consults – would have a bearing on the All Blacks.

New Zealand are also ranked the lowest they've ever been in world rankings in fourth place.

"If you think back to 2019, we were Rugby Championship [winners] but [only a few] games from the World Cup and the Swys [de Bruin] change happened after New Zealand.

"There were two games against Argentina and one against Japan before we went into a World Cup and got Felix Jones in less than a month.

"It is what it is; you just learn to deal with it."



