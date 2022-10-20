Jake 'feels sorry' for Johan Goosen as right Bok opportunity comes at the wrong time

Jake White has expressed his sympathy for his star Bulls pivot Johan Goosen for being placed in a difficult position regarding his return to the Springbok setup.

While the 30-year-old apparently has a "burning desire" for Test rugby again, his potential opportunity comes on the back of him lacking form and match fitness.

But White also noted players can't wish for the ideal time for an opportunity to arise and believes Goosen will be in the right frame of mind to fulfil his duties.

Bulls mentor Jake White feels "really sorry" for Johan Goosen as his star flyhalf's long-held dream of a return to the Springbok team comes at arguably the most inopportune time.



The 30-year-old playmaker, who won't feature in Friday night's URC battle with Benetton due to him completing his concussion protocol, is back in South Africa and will join up with the national team for a training camp in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

However, he does so on the back of having precious little game time under the belt and a lack of form after his recovery from an 11-month injury layoff.

Compounding the situation is that Goosen could eminently be thrust into a playing role on next month's year-end tour to Europe as he's expected to be Damian Willemse's deputy in the No 10 jersey following confirmation that Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies will both be absent.

"I feel sorry for Johan because I think people have this expectation that he's just going to arrive on the field, wave a wand and be the best player in the competition," said White.

"He was on fire last season and then he got injured. I have never coached a guy that comes back from an 11-month layoff and just starts pulling the strings again. I don't even think the best players in the world have done it and I'm referring to overseas best players here."

READ | Bok coaches deny any bias against Libbok's international credentials: 'Anything can happen'

The franchise's director of rugby though admits that there's no use being dogmatic about the situation and that Goosen will simply have to buckle up and enjoy the ride.

"He has a burning desire to get back into the national team. Obviously, I don't believe he's where he wants to be in terms of his match fitness and form. But it's like anything in life. At different times, different opportunities arise and they may not always come when you'd want them to. You've got to be good enough and tough enough to take them," said White.

"One thing I know is that Johan is tough and driven enough. But it's not ideal, I would've personally liked him to have played a lot more rugby and then go into the Bok team, but he's going into a very good setup. They are world champions and they're settled.

"In the real world, sure, you want him to have games under the belt and have him playing like he was playing last year, when he was beating the SA A side on his own. That was against all the overseas guys.

"I've signed him until 2026, that's why I handle him like I do. I have a long-term plan with him, but part of our talk in getting him here was based on him playing for the Boks again."

Teams: Benetton 15 Giacomo Da Re, 14 Ignacio Mendy, 13 Ignacio Rex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Dewaldt Duvenhage (captain), 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro, 6 Manuel Zuliani, 5 Federico Scruzza, 4 Scott Scrafton, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicoterra, 1 Ivan Nemer. Substitutes: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Thomas Gallo, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Niccolò Cannone, 20 Toa Halafihi, 21 Manfredi Albanese, 22 Tommaso Menoncello, 23 Marcus Watson Bulls 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 David Kriel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Wandi Simelane, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Janko Swanepoel, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Walt Steenkamp, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Stravino Jacobs

If Goosen then is going to be entrusted with a role for the Boks, White at least hopes that his output is judged with the right dose of perspective.

"I hope that the public are patient and understanding of the fact of where he's come from. He's not who he is, he's much better than he's been for us over the past couple of weeks. It takes a player a while to fire up to that level again. It doesn't happen overnight.

"There's this perception he'll be an alpha and omega type figure in world rugby. He wants to win a World Cup, but people must realise where he's at, particularly at 10 when you're the general.



"I'm happy he's back in the mix, I'm glad he's in the hierarchy again. He can play brilliantly. It's about patience."

Kick-off is at 18:30 (SA time) on Friday.



