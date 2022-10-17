1h ago

add bookmark

Japan-based stars to boost Boks in Twickenham Test

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Willie le Roux. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Willie le Roux. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Japan-based Springboks will be available for South Africa's final Test of the year against England at Twickenham, a report indicates.

The Test, scheduled for 26 November, falls outside of World Rugby's Test window which means clubs are not obliged to release their international players.

It was expected that the Boks would field a team made up wholly of SA-based players, with players plying their trade in France, England and Japan not available.

However, Sunday newspaper Rapport states that the Japan contingent of Boks would be available for the Test against the Roses.

This means the likes of Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) and Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles) will be in contention.

The report added that a final decision was yet to be made on the availability of the France-based Boks for the Twickenham Test.

This may see players like Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) and Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) also be available.

The England-based Boks - Vincent Koch (Wasps), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), and Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) - will not be available for the England game.

On their year-end tour, the Boks will play Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England. An SA A team will also play midweek matches against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Springbok year-end tour fixtures (2022):

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa v Ireland (Dublin - Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA A v Munster (venue TBA)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille - Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA  A v Bristol Bears (Bristol - Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London - Twickenham)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
New Zealand 98/10
South Africa 100/1
View More
loading... Live
West Indies 0
Scotland 160/5
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6314 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5525 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo