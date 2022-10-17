Japan-based stars to boost Boks in Twickenham Test

Japan-based Springboks will be available for South Africa's final Test of the year against England at Twickenham, a report indicates.

The Test, scheduled for 26 November, falls outside of World Rugby's Test window which means clubs are not obliged to release their international players.

It was expected that the Boks would field a team made up wholly of SA-based players, with players plying their trade in France, England and Japan not available.

However, Sunday newspaper Rapport states that the Japan contingent of Boks would be available for the Test against the Roses.

This means the likes of Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) and Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles) will be in contention.

The report added that a final decision was yet to be made on the availability of the France-based Boks for the Twickenham Test.

This may see players like Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) and Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) also be available.

The England-based Boks - Vincent Koch (Wasps), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), and Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) - will not be available for the England game.

On their year-end tour, the Boks will play Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England. An SA A team will also play midweek matches against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Springbok year-end tour fixtures (2022):

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa v Ireland (Dublin - Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA A v Munster (venue TBA)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille - Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA A v Bristol Bears (Bristol - Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London - Twickenham)



