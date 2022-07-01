Jasper Wiese on the fence over overseas Bok debate: 'Couldn't say whether I would've been here'

Jasper Wiese is understandably reluctant to weigh in too much on the debate over the Springboks' overseas-based player selection policy.

The Leicester star believes it's still down to the national coaching staff and SA Rugby to decide which model fits best.

He also can't say whether he would've been in his current position if he'd stayed at the Cheetahs.

Jasper Wiese was understandably cagey after being pressed on his thoughts about the issue of the Springboks not having an official restriction on the number of overseas-based players that can be selected.



After being one of the dominant themes during Allister Coetzee's tenure between 2016 and 2017, the policy was relaxed upon Rassie Erasmus' return as national director of rugby and was patently forgotten about after the 2019 World Cup win.

Yet the issue is back in the spotlight after Jake White, the Bulls director of rugby, started beating the drum last year and reiterated again after the United Rugby Championship's final that the policy should be scrapped to protect local franchises from the powerful European and Japanese market forces.

Wiese, selected at No 8 for the first Test between the Boks and Wales at Loftus on Saturday, has become an unwitting target of the debate, not only because he represented Leicester in England, but is also keeping two locally-based stars - the Bulls' Elrigh Louw and Stormers' Evan Roos - out of the Bok starting line-up.

To be fair, White's criticism relates more to his bargaining power to keep his best players in South Africa than Springbok selection.

Asked whether he would've experienced his meteoric rise if he didn't reject a contract extension with the Cheetahs in 2020, Wiese said with a chuckle: "That's a difficult question. You've put me in the corner here! I don't think I could say whether I would've been here or not.

"I can't go back in time and change anything or determine if things would've worked out if I stayed in South Africa or gone overseas."

But he did argue that Springbok staff and SA Rugby remain in the best position to determine what the best model is.

"The coaches and everyone involved in selection process are the people to make that call. If you play well overseas - we've seen it with all the guys - regardless of where, you probably deserve to at least come into contention, but it's up to the coaches to have the final say."

Teams: South Africa



15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche



Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux



Wales



15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas



Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin



Ironically, so compelling were the performances of Louw and Roos that Wiese's excellent end to the English Premiership campaign - which culminated in a Man of the Match award in the final - almost crept into the local rugby community's consciousness from out of nowhere.

In fact, it might even suggest that - at least from a fanbase's perspective - that local-based players still command more attention.

Not that Wiese is ever wary of his selection prospects being hindered because he isn't playing South Africa.

"Elrigh and Evan deserve all the credit they've received. They've had brilliant seasons," he said.

"If anything, when locally-based players perform like that, it helps me too because I know I need to step up my game. These guys are hungry for more than just playing for their club or franchise. I have also no doubt those two would be able to easily make the grade at the highest level."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.



