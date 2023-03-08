Jean de Villiers backs Springboks to defend title in 'most fiercely contested World Cup ever'

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers reckons Jacques Nienaber's charges have what it takes to defend their Rugby World Cup title.

The Springboks find themselves in a tough Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Romania and Tonga.

De Villiers said at a Citadel golf day that the Springboks have a shout in what is expected to be a competitive World Cup in France.

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers believes South Africa have a genuine shot at defending their title at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Fourteen Springboks have assembled in Cape Town for a three-week camp ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup, which will run from 8 September to 28 October.

The camp, which ends on Friday, served as preparation for players and coaches as the team builds towards their title defence.

De Villiers told News24 at a Citadel golf day on Saturday that the Springboks have what it takes to become one of the top contenders, despite their inconsistent performances.

"We shouldn't drop the ball. Look, it will be the most fiercely contested World Cup ever," said De Villiers, who helped raise over R2.1 million for the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School.

"There are a lot of teams that are good enough to win it and to beat each other on any given day. South Africa is right at the top as a contender."

The Springboks, ranked number four in the world, have had a mixed bag of international results in the last year.

On their end-of-year tour of Europe they managed victories over Italy and England, while the teams currently ranked at one and two in the world, Ireland and France, held strong against the 2019 world champions.

They couldn't get the better of the Wallabies in two Rugby Championship losses and were involved in a win/loss exchange with the All Blacks.

During the July home internationals against the Welsh, the Springboks were narrowly defeated (12-13) in between one tight (32-29) and one emphatic victory (30-14).

"I think we've got a pretty good squad that we can select from and it will actually be very difficult to narrow down to 31, but we're in for a shout."

At the Rugby World Cup in France, the Springboks will contest Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Jacques Nienaber's charges kick off their campaign against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September.

De Villiers, who played 109 Tests for South Africa, said luck would need to be on the Springboks' side as they are expected to face either New Zealand or France in the quarter-finals.

"The thing about a World Cup, you need a bit of luck as well and I think a little bit of luck needs to be on our side because it's a tough route and tough pool," said De Villiers.

"We know that in the quarter-finals, we might see New Zealand or hosts France and then the semi-finals will be tough too.

"So, it's all to play for, but certainly South Africa's there for a shout. And if there's one team any of the others do not want to play against in the World Cup, South Africa will be on top of the list."

De Villiers hailed the strong nature of Test match rugby at the moment, stating that it could be the most fiercely competitive global showpiece.

"(Test rugby) is extremely strong and competitive. Going into this World Cup, you're probably looking at about six teams that I think will be good enough to win it," said De Villiers.

"I think the state of Test match rugby is really strong. Then your second-tier teams are getting stronger as well and more competitive. It really does make for a very competitive World Cup."

As things stand, with Ireland leading the Six Nations standings, a Northern Hemisphere team winning the Six Nations/World Cup double for the first time since England did it in 2003 is not a far-fetched notion.

With England being their biggest obstacle in a Pool D that also contains Chile, Japan and Samoa, Argentina could also be considered worthy disruptors after they defeated the Roses at Twickenham and the All Blacks in New Zealand last year.

In preparation for the World Cup, the Springboks will kick off the international season against Australia in Pretoria on Saturday, 8 July, in the opening round of the shortened Rugby Championship.

Nienaber's charges then face Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July), interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup defence.