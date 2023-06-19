1h ago

Jean Kleyn cleared by World Rugby, set to make Springbok debut: 'He is a monster player'

Jean Kleyn. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
  • The Springboks have successfully made use of World Rugby's Regulation 8 to call on Ireland-capped Jean Kleyn.
  • The Munster lock looks set to make his Bok debut against the Wallabies next month.
  • SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has described Kleyn as "a monster player".

Munster lock Jean Kleyn is set to make his Springbok debut in next month's Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Pretoria.

SA Rugby announced that Kleyn, who played five Tests for Ireland after qualifying on residency grounds in September 2019, would join the Bok squad that assembled for a three-week camp in Pretoria last weekend.

Kleyn's addition as squad member was subject to the outcome of an application filed by SA Rugby regarding his eligibility in terms of Regulation 8 and based on birth right.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Kleyn has been training at full steam with the Springboks and is making a good case for selection in South Africa's opening Test of the year against Australia on 8 July.

The report added that Eben Etzebeth's shoulder injury has opened the door for Kleyn to be included in the 23-man Bok squad for the Test at Loftus Versfeld.

Kleyn, 29, who played for the Stormers between 2014 and 2016, last played for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

But he is not in current Ireland coach Andy Farrell's plans and the Boks promptly wasted no time in signing up the URC winner.

"He is a monster player who has played alongside RG (Snyman)," SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, told Rapport.

"We often lose locks in the business end of campaigns due to the physical effort we request from them. We therefore felt our lock stocks weren't sufficient. Jean's inclusion strengthens our squad."

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures: 

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) 

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London) 

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final


