Jean Kleyn: The Springboks' surprise '41st member' addition

Munster lock Jean Kleyn is a surprise addition to the Springboks' plans for the 2023 Test season.

Kleyn has played five Tests for Ireland, but a new World Rugby regulation could see him turn out for the country of his birth.

Kleyn says he was "overwhelmed" when the Springboks showed interest in his services.

The Springboks sprang a surprise "41st member" selection in their Rugby Championship training squad over the weekend.



SA Rugby said that Munster lock Jean Kleyn - who played five Tests for Ireland after qualifying on residency grounds in September 2019 - could join the 40-man squad that assembled for a three-week camp in Pretoria on Sunday.

Kleyn's addition as 41st squad member will be subject to the outcome of an application filed by SA Rugby regarding his eligibility in terms of Regulation 8 and based on birth right.

According to Rapport newspaper, the formalities of Kleyn joining the Boks will be finalised this week.

Kleyn, 29, who played for the Stormers between 2014 and 2016, last played for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"When I was approached, I was overwhelmed by the opportunity to be part of the Springbok squad. I couldn't let the chance pass," Kleyn told Rapport.

"This opportunity that my home country is offering me is an honour that I never thought I would get."

According to World Rugby's Regulation 8, in order to change nationality a capped player must: - Not have played Test rugby for 36 months (three years) - Either have been born in the country they wish to play for, or have a parent or grandparent born in that country - Not have changed nationality using Regulation 8 in the past. Each case is subject to approval by World Rugby's regulation committee.

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



