Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Jesse Kriel backs Bok DNA to break Cardiff curse

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jesse Kriel during a Springboks training session. (Photo by Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images)
Jesse Kriel during a Springboks training session. (Photo by Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok wing Jesse Kriel expects Wales to come hard at them when they meet in Cardiff on Saturday.
  • The Boks haven't won in Cardiff since 2013.
  • Kriel said they've become a better side since their last trip to the Welsh capital in 2018.

Saturday's Test against Wales may be the first one the Springboks will be playing against their hosts without Warren Gatland as coach in more than 10 years, but Jesse Kriel is assured that their DNA hasn't changed.

Gatland had a fair bit of success against the Boks in Cardiff, but lost the games that truly mattered, even when coaching the British & Irish Lions.

While the Welsh are expected to make several injury-enforced changes after their bruising encounter against the All Blacks last week, Kriel said they need to focus on what will work for them.

"You always have an idea of what a team is going to bring and what is their DNA going into a game," Kriel said.

"There's always the 20-25 percent of not knowing what they're going to bring, but it's more about focusing on our systems and doing things the way we want to.

"We need to dominate the physical part of things and the rest will sort itself out. It's more a case of focussing on what we do well and enforcing it on other teams."

Wales's ability to meet the Boks' physical challenge has been at the heart of their recent wins since 2014.

Kriel has only won one of his four encounters against Wales, but it was the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal at Twickenham.

In the subsequent three matches in Cardiff and Washington, Kriel was on the losing side. 

Kriel acknowledged that Wales was the better side on those occasions, but they're a different team now.

"They had a different coaching staff back then, but they had a simple game they executed very well," Kriel said.

"We didn't handle it as well as we should have in those two games, but that's something we're aware of and we've worked hard on.

"We've also come a long way as a team and that's something we're also able to do to teams."

Teams

Wales

TBA

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksend of year tourjesse krielcardiffrugby
loading... Live
Australia 0
Bangladesh 14/3
View More
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 2882 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
11% - 840 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
51% - 3878 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo