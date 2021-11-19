Springboks

Jones believes England ready to shock Boks: 'We've never had a team this ready to play SA'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones
  • England coach Eddie Jones says his charges are ready to handle the Springbok challenge at Twickenham on Saturday.
  • The game will be the first time the teams have met since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
  • England will be captained by Courtney Lawes in the absence of Owen Farrell.

England's garrulous men's rugby coach Eddie Jones says his charges have never been readier for the Springbok challenge than they are now.

In what will the Boks' last Test of the year, England stand in their way of completing an end-of-year tour success when they clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

Armed with a new captain in Courtney Lawes, Jones felt his young team has the capacity to surprise the world champions.

"We've never had a team that's this ready to play South Africa like this one. We know how we want to play," Jones said.

"We're up for the fight and we just have to go out there and execute. There's an adventure and spirit of taking the English game to heights that it's never been to before."

"Like every team, they're not unbeatable and it's like they don't have a flaw in what they do."

So confident was Jones of his team's chances, he said they have a chance to write their own history.

"This is a golden opportunity for the young guys to play against the best side in the world. They've been beating their chests a little bit," Jones said.

"It's even better to take them on when they're doing so. We'll write our own story and I think it will be better."

With the game being the first since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final that the Springboks comfortably won 32-12, Jones said it's a game that can't be forgotten.

They were victims of South Africa's 'Bomb Squad' that suffocated England into submission in Yokohama two years ago.

The bullish Jones said they don't have the Boks' bomb squad, but they have individuals who can counter the threat SA's reserves pose.

"We don't have a bomb squad like South Africa that they're so proud about, but we have Joe Marler and Will Stuart.

"With a young guy like Nic Dolly, we're looking forward to taking them on in the last 20 minutes of the game."

Kick-off is at 17:15 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

England

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs 8 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie Blamire, 1 Bevan Rodd

Substitutes: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Max Malins

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

 


