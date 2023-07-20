Junior Springboks to play in annual U20 Rugby Championship

An under-20 version of the Rugby Championship will start in 2024 to create a better pathway for young stars from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, joint body Sanzaar said on Thursday.

The annual tournament will be played in one country, with all teams facing each other once across a three-week period.

The top team after the three-round, six-match event will be declared the winner.

"It has long been recognised that the missing link in our junior pathways was the existence of a Sanzaar international championship for up-and-coming talent," said Hamish McLennan, chair of rugby's southern hemisphere governing body.

"Exposure to additional international matches can only benefit the players in terms of experience and adapting to the demands of the top level of rugby."



