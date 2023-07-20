21m ago

Share

Junior Springboks to play in annual U20 Rugby Championship

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Junior Springboks.
Junior Springboks.
Gallo Images

An under-20 version of the Rugby Championship will start in 2024 to create a better pathway for young stars from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, joint body Sanzaar said on Thursday.

The annual tournament will be played in one country, with all teams facing each other once across a three-week period.

The top team after the three-round, six-match event will be declared the winner.

READ | The Bok coaches' conundrum: Testing fringe players vs giving regulars an extended run

"It has long been recognised that the missing link in our junior pathways was the existence of a Sanzaar international championship for up-and-coming talent," said Hamish McLennan, chair of rugby's southern hemisphere governing body.

"Exposure to additional international matches can only benefit the players in terms of experience and adapting to the demands of the top level of rugby."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
junior springboksrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 0
Australia 299/8
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 263 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 695 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2007 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2547 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 659 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 365 votes
Jake White
7% - 753 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

47m ago

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo