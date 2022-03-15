Springboks

31m ago

Jurie Roux's Stellenbosch matter still 'ongoing', says SA Rugby

Herman Mostert
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby has released a statement on the Jurie Roux saga.
  • Roux recently lost a legal battle against his former employer, Stellenbosch University, and was ordered to pay back R37 million.
  • SA Rugby, however, says there will be a review of the outcome of an appeal into the arbitration hearing.

SA Rugby has released a statement on Jurie Roux, confirming that their CEO has taken even more legal steps in his long-standing battle with former employer, Stellenbosch University.

In December, Roux lost an arbitration appeal and was ordered to pay back R37 million to the University for the improper use of funds funnelled into Maties Rugby between 2002 and 2010.

Roux was found to have manipulated the electronic accounting system to channel millions of unbudgeted university funds to the rugby club.

SA Rugby, meanwhile, has been under pressure to announce some form of action against Roux since December but has remained silent since then.

There was finally communication on Tuesday. 

In a statement, SA Rugby said that "a review of the outcome of the appeal into the arbitration hearing between Roux and his former employer remains ongoing".

"The legal process between Roux and the University of Stellenbosch continues following the filing of an application on 3 March in the Western Cape Division of the High Court for a review and setting aside of both the final arbitration award as well as the award of the Appeal Tribunal against him.

"Although SARU is not a party to the case, we understand the public interest in the matter considering Roux's position as CEO of SARU.

"SARU has sought and received the input from an eminent legal team throughout this matter which is currently considering the recent developments. Key stakeholders of SARU are being kept informed of developments," the statement read.

