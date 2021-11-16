Kitshoff and co flourish as Springboks blur lines: 'No difference in starting or finishing'

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff says he has no preference when it comes to starting for the team or playing off the bench.

Instead, he takes pride in both roles and is merely revelling in how well the Bomb Squad strategy is working on their tour at the moment.

Assistant coach Deon Davids reiterates that while the plan is working well, transparency and communication remains key throughout.

It's not really a surprising thought anymore, but Steven Kitshoff has reiterated that the current Springbok setup has blurred the lines between being a starter and a replacement.

South Africa's vaunted Bomb Squad strategy has been implemented in its full glory again on the end-of-year to Europe, with the trio of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane gleefully administering their dose of "snake venom" and then making way for Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch to land the decisive blows.

There's honour in both responsibilities, which is why Kitshoff doesn't care which one he has to fulfil even if conventional wisdom says a spot in the XV is more prestigious.

"I don't have a preference," the Bok loosehead said ahead of South Africa's final assignment of the year against England at Twickenham this weekend.

"There’s a lot of pride (being part of the Bomb Squad). It's part of the team's plan and we're willing to execute what's best for the team because the Springboks come first.

"Being part of it is always fun. Malcom, Vince and I are probably best friends in the team. We know our role, we know what we need to do. Everything is planned out during the week. We just give everything we can."

Gallo Images

Yet even if the dynamic seems so seamless, it still requires constant communication and a willingness from both the players and coaching staff to keep the challenge fresh to work.

National coach Jacques Nienaber last week pointed out that the arrangement was switched around in the series win over the British & Irish Lions, illustrating the players' versatility.

READ HERE | Nienaber explains Springboks front row switch: 'Scrumming is like a snake bite'

It's a line echoed by forwards coach Deon Davids.

"I think it's important that there's absolute transparency and clarity in terms of the plan," he said.

"That plan is always well communicated to them, they understand what we want. The bench too. We as coaches look at specific things on a given week in terms of the broader plan and then make some decisions if there are changes needed.

"The players have a big buy-in. They understand the tasks. In our training sessions, there’s always good competition. We still try to challenge the players in different ways. They react to that and then we decide what needs to be done."

For now, Kitshoff merely revels in his current role and in particular enjoyed how brilliantly Nche and co made things easier for them against Scotland.



"A lot of credit needs to go to Ox and co. They go out and do a lot of prep during the week," he said.

"We go at each other. In the game, lay a great foundation and go flat out at every scrum – like it’s do or die. We just want to stay on par with them, keep the intensity.

"We know (Bomb Squad) is a big role to fulfill, but we’re happy to tackle it head-on."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.