Kiwi website picks Eben Etzebeth as the REAL World Rugby Player of the Year

A popular New Zealand website has picked Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth as their World Rugby Player of the Year.

This comes after heated debate followed World Rugby's Player of the Year nominees' list announced on Monday.

The global governing body nominated England lock Maro Itoje, French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, and Wallabies pair Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi as contenders for the best player of 2021.



However, many pundits found it odd that there were no Springboks or All Blacks nominated. The Boks defeated the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in a series, while New Zealand won three Bledisloe Cup matches against the Wallabies and scooped another Rugby Championship title, in the process losing only one game to South Africa.

Paul Cully, who writes for New Zealand's Stuff website, says Etzebeth was the best player this year.

He wrote: "It is a tough ask, namely because there isn't anything resembling a global season so for the most part the judges are comparing apples with oranges.



"Still, when it comes to picking an award, surely it would be easier to stick to some simple principles.



"For example, ask yourself, 'Who has the best tight five in the world?', and then follow it up with 'which player in that tight five has been the most consistent?'



"If you follow that logic - and, sorry halfbacks and No 10s, most tests are still decided by the big men - then Springboks enforcer Eben Etzebeth is the player of the year.



"The Springboks beat the Lions, beat the All Blacks once in the Rugby Championship tests they really got up for, have maintained their No 1 ranking in the world, and are 2-0 on their European tour after crushing a pretty good Scotland team at the weekend."

Cully said he found it odd that Etzebeth remained "something of an underrated player".

"He’s got far more in his toolbox that given credit for, and this year has showcased some nice handling skills, as well as being used as the world’s biggest kick chaser."

The panel picking the men's player of year includes Maggie Alphonsi, Fiona Coghlan, Thierry Dusautoir, George Gregan, Richie McCaw, Brian O'Driscoll, Melodie Robinson, John Smit, and Clive Woodward.