Kleyn's class on Bok debut has returning RG purring: 'Cool, calm, collected'

At Loftus

RG Snyman admits he kept tabs on his Munster team-mate Jean Kleyn on his Bok debut just to make sure he wasn't overawed by the occasion, but needn't have worried.

Kleyn delivered an excellent, varied performance, with Snyman noting the former's renowned calmness.

Meanwhile, Snyman steadily got himself back into the thick of things and now hopes to build a head of steam for the World Cup.

When RG Snyman strode onto the field for an emotional return to Loftus on Saturday, he made a point of checking up on Jean Kleyn.

The two have become good friends as Munster team-mates and proved an instrumental combination in helping the Irish heavyweights claim a long overdue URC title.

Snyman certainly didn't doubt his partner in the second-row would make a decent fist of his Springbok Test debut - four years after his previous appearance for Ireland - but was still left astounded by Kleyn's ethereal calmness during South Africa's excellent 43-12 demolition of Australia on Saturday.

"To be honest, it's classic JK. He's very cool, calm and collected, even before the game starts," the smiling 2.06m said.

"I kept looking at him because, obviously, it was such a big occasion for him, but there was absolutely no discernible stress."

In the end, Kleyn delivered a 68-minute performance brimming with class, ostensibly doing virtually everything that was asked of him by team management in the build-up.

He had downplayed the urgency at which he needed to stake a claim for the World Cup, merely expressing how privileged he is to be here and - ominously in hindsight - said that he had no increased expectations weighing on his shoulders.

Consequently, Kleyn was an all-round presence, proving as reliable a jumper as his skillful partner, Marvin Orie, while also poaching an Aussie throw, completing all his tackles, and winning a turnover.

He was employed as a carrier nine times and stood up superbly in those collisions.

"Obviously, the way he played [on the night] speaks for itself. That's the way he plays and the way he's done so for the past few seasons," said Snyman.

"It's a well-deserved debut for him and I'm really happy that he took the opportunity so brilliantly."

Stand-in skipper Duane Vermeulen was similarly chuffed.

"The effort and the work-rate from the guys were fantastic," said the evergreen No 8.

"A guy like Jean, who played his first test, stole a couple of balls. It’s nice to see the guys buying into our plan and executing it."

Meanwhile, Snyman, understandably, played more of a supporting role during his 27-minute stint as South Africa ran riot with their surfeit possession and territory in the latter stages of the second half.

He did, though, manage a fine off-load and beat two defenders from his two carries.

Did he feel nervous about his body - two long-term knee injuries at times seemed to threaten his career - withstanding Test match intensity?

"There wasn't a big deal made of it. There really wasn't any mention of me [having to look after myself a bit]. I didn't stress to be honest," said Snyman.

"The thoroughness of our preparation actually made it so easy and engaging to slot back into the setup that you don't even think about your body at that stage.

"I wasn't stressed. It was great to be back at Loftus."

For now, his personal playing plan is to mirror the overall objective of the team: staking it step-by-step.

"Every single game you miss, you sit on the side and yearn for an opportunity again. I want to pursue it with everything I've got. I don't take a single second for granted anymore," said Snyman.

"It's a good win. There's still a lot of work to do. We're just taking one game at a time, which is especially relevant in my case as I just want to get back into the thick of things."

Snyman is part of the 21-man group that flew to New Zealand on Sunday for next week's showdown with the All Blacks in Auckland.