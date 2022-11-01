Kolbe could have a lot on his plate as Springboks go full-on 'pocket rocket' for Irish

Cheslin Kolbe's move to fullback is hardly one being made out of the blue ahead of the Boks' meeting with Ireland, it's just a plan that hasn't materialised fully until now.

The dazzling utility back will also be required to play at flyhalf if the needs arise, a role he's used to fulfilling in France.

In fact, there's a distinct "pocket rocket" feel to the Boks combination with Deon Fourie and Kwagga Smith on the bench, suggesting that the team is wary of Ireland speeding up the game.

Cheslin Kolbe's deployment at fullback for the Springboks' meeting with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday evening is the culmination of a long-held plan that's only now come to fruition.

National coach Jacques Nienaber admitted on Tuesday that South Africa's dynamic and twinkle-toed utility back has always been considered a realistic candidate in the No 15 jersey, the position where he made his name for the Stormers before embarking on a career-changing journey to France.

"After about 3 or 4 games back in 2018 since he made his debut, Cheslin was always a realistic option for us as a fullback and trained at 15 often," said the Bok mentor.

"We were just never forced or required to play him there. Opportunities had been limited. But we feel this specific game, having him, there will serve us the best."

Yet the 28-year-old magician's list of responsibilities won't end with being the last bastion of the combination.

With Nienaber and co also deciding on a 6-2 split on the bench, Kolbe might be required to move closer to the action as the man orchestrating the Boks' attack - at pivot.

Again, it's hardly a plan that the Bok brains trust has just come up with suddenly.

"We're going with that strategy, so Cheslin will be our flyhalf cover. With us doing roadmaps in terms of performance analysis, we identified Cheslin as a potential flyhalf in our system," said Nienaber.

"He's being utilised as a flyhalf in France, particularly when he was still turning out for Toulouse. He played there often when the club tried to manage Romain Ntamack. He's very skilful and that's the advantage of having a versatile guy like him.

"For our split, it's important."

Interestingly, Kolbe's return after missing the Rugby Championship with a jaw injury gives the Boks' back three a particularly "pocket rocket"-like look.

Kolbe is merely 1.71m tall and isn't exactly dwarfed by Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse at 1.84m and 1.77m respectively.

Springboks: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 WIllie le Roux

"Our backline is perhaps shorter in stature than what we've been used to recently, but we're quite comfortable that they'll handle what Ireland throw their way," said Nienaber.

"This is the combination that will serve us the best against Ireland's strengths."

It's a similar situation on the bench where the more nimble and compact Deon Fourie and Kwagga Smith have been selected as the designated loose forwards.

While Smith has established himself as a player who definitely punches above his weight in the physical stakes, the premium is still on their pace and scavenging skills.

"We had a good look at Ireland and the challenges they'll pose. We feel Kwagga and Deon on the bench will serve us the best," said Nienaber.

"Ireland are a dynamic team that likes quick ball and the breakdown is going to be a focus point for both teams."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30.