Kolbe: I could have chosen the easy way out but there was a fire burning inside me

On a day in which the South African 2019 Rugby World Cup squad remembered their victory in the final of the tournament in Tokyo a year ago, Cheslin Kolbe celebrated the anniversary of that win but also remembered the road he had to travel to get there.
Kolbe, who scored the Springboks' second try in a commanding 32-12 win over Eddie Jones' England, took to Instagram on Monday saying that although people always doubted his size, he never took the easy way out and believed them.
"1 year ago my childhood dream (was) realised," wrote Kolbe on the social media platform.
"You see, you all know I was always criticized for being too small for rugby. I could've chosen the easy way out and believed all the doubt thrown at me. But there was always that fire burning inside me, that HOPE. The hope of just pulling the green and gold jersey over my head as ridiculous as it may have seemed. Just once!
"Not only did I persevere through all of the doubt, crit(icism), lack of privilege, poverty, I also went on to be a part of one of the greatest Springbok stories in history," Kolbe added.
In a lengthy post, Kolbe continued, saying that the unity within the squad played a massive role in their victory.
"EVEN with ALL our differences, with all our backgrounds, with all our setbacks, it was done through unity!," Kolbe said.
Kolbe has played 14 times for the Springboks and scored 10 tries.
Read his full Instgram post below.
- Compiled by Sport24 staff
1 year ago my childhood dream realised. You see, you all know I was always criticized for being too small for rugby. I could've chosen the easy way out and believed all the doubt thrown at me. But there was always that fire burning inside me, that HOPE. The hope of just pulling the green and gold jersey over my head as ridiculous as it may have seemed. Just once! Not only did I persevere through all of the doubt, crit, lack of privilege, poverty, I also went on to be a part of one of the greatest Springbok stories in History. We won the Rugby Championship, they told us no one has ever won that and the RWC in the same year. We lost our first RWC game they told us no one has ever won the world cup by losing a pool game. I got injured during the world cup, doubt thrown at me again. That small boy from Scottsville went on to score in the Rugby world cup final. They told me I couldn't. They told US we couldn't, but WE did. Any country was probably better off to win it. SOUTH AFRICA is still going through a tough time, But this one moment, this victory brought the most unbelievable "gees" and Unity to our nation. It didnt fix South Africa, but it brought a massive shift. And that is a story of Hope. A story to everyone that no matter what it CAN be done. EVEN with ALL our differences, with all our backgrounds, with all our setbacks, it was done through Unity!!! Honoured to be a part of this brotherhood. Forever grateful that Coach Rassie saw that potential in that little boy from Scottsville, with absolutely no means of making it to the top, but because of a little bit of Hope and ofcourse all by the grace of God. I still get goosebumps, I still cry. I still have hope, for you and for me! It is possible. ???????? ????