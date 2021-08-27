Springboks

Kolbe set for R17.5m annual salary as Toulon president confirms transfer

Cheslin Kolbe of Toulouse looks on during the European Champions Cup match against Gloucester at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse on 19 January 2020.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre has confirmed the club will be signing star Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe from Top 14 rivals Toulouse.

In an interview with Var-Matin newspaper, Lemaitre confirmed reports from earlier in the week that said Kolbe would switch allegiances between the French clubs.

The deal will reportedly cost Toulon €1.8m (R31.5 million) to buy Kolbe out of the final two years of his Toulouse contract, which ran until 2023. According to the report, Kolbe will earn an annual salary of €1m (R17.5 million), which Toulouse were not willing to match.

Kolbe won the French Top 14 and the Champions Cup in his fourth season with Toulouse last season.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist claimed nine tries in 23 games during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Top 14 season begins on 4 September but Kolbe is unlikely to feature until the end of his Springbok commitments in October.

At Toulon, Kolbe will join Springbok team-mate Eben Etzebeth, while lock Quinn Roux and loose forward Cornell du Preez are the other South Africans on the club's books.

