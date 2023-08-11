Kolisi admits he had doubts over World Cup availability: 'I was really scared'

Bok captain Siya Kolisi says he wasn't sure whether he'd make the team's Rugby World Cup touring party.

Kolis suffered a knee injury in April but has since been in intensive rehabilitation.

Despite his surgeon's confidence in his recovery, Kolisi admits he "was really scared".

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admitted he was "really scared" that he would miss this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Kolisi suffered a serious knee injury playing for the Sharks in April, but he made sufficient progress to crack a nod in the Bok World Cup squad named earlier this week.

"I was scared for this one," Kolisi said in a statement.

"I had a proper surgeon who gave me confidence and my medical team at the Springboks and at the Sharks - when they helped me - were all confident.

"But I was really scared. If it wasn't for my wife and my family and the people I had around me and the guys who have been through what I'm going through before I would really have struggled."

In Kolisi's absence this year, the Boks have had three captains in the four Tests they've played - Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi.

Kolisi lauded the leadership depth in the squad.

"I think that's been one of our core strengths - the leadership in the group has been really good," said Kolisi.

"When I was made captain in 2018, Rassie and Jacques had known me since I was 18 and they probably knew that I would struggle in the beginning and that I would take time to grow into the role.

"So they built a structure around me so that I just had to worry about the way I played, the discipline and talking to the ref. That gave everybody responsibility in the group, and it has always been like that.

"To be a captain is important for the public to know, and you speak to the ref but everybody is actually a leader in the group."

Springboks' World Cup squad: Fullback: Willie le Roux Utility back: Damian Willemse Wings: Canan Moodie, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee Arendse Centres: Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende Flyhalves: Manie Libbok Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach Props: Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Steven Kitshoff Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx Locks: Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Eben Etzebeth Loose forwards: Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Siya Kolisi Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Kolisi said it was "really special" to see his long-term provincial and national team-mate, Mbonambi, lead the Boks in their 24-13 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires last weekend.

"I was so happy for him. I think Jacques (Nienaber) said it perfectly last week: Bongi demands respect, not by asking for it, just the way he carries himself, the way he trains and the standards he sets.

"Duane has done it so many times - at the last World Cup and he won the Rugby Championship that year - and Eben has also captained, so it’s really good.

"We've all got our roles, and no one speaks over each other - we all stay in our lane. That's really important in the group.

"Even the young guys, they are also leaders - nobody is above the other. If it’s a question about the kicking game, for example, I can't speak over Grant Williams, no matter how many caps he has.

"If he has a problem and speaks up, then everyone listens and that makes it easier in the group."

The Boks will leave for Europe on Saturday. They will tackle Wales in a warm-up match in Cardiff next Saturday (19 August), before another warm-up against New Zealand at Twickenham the following Friday (25 August).

South Africa will open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September. In Pool B, the Boks will also face Romania (Bordeaux, 17 September), Ireland (Paris, 23 September), and Tonga (Marseille, 1 October).



