Kolisi at a loss to explain Eddie Jones mind games: 'I've never spoken like that'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has steered clear of England coach Eddie Jones's mind games ahead of Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.
  • Kolisi said he doesn't speak badly about opposition teams and just gets on with the job on the field.
  • Kolisi also said they're not bothered by the storms swirling around them.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was at a loss to explain what England coach Eddie Jones has been saying about him in the build-up to Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.

Jones, who as England coach has won three out of six Tests against the Boks, not only said the Boks termed his pack as weak, but said in the aftermath of the 2019 World Cup final that they know how to beat England.

Jones was in charge when England beat the Boks 12-11 in what was a controversial encounter at Twickenham in 2018.

Kolisi said they've done their best to steer away from Jones' comments and they chose to focus on their task on the field.

"I've never spoken like that before and I never speak like that about another team in that way," Kolisi said.


"We know how to play rugby and we know the way we want to play rugby. That's what we pride ourselves on and that's what we want to do on Saturday," said Kolisi.

"We do our research, and we know how they want to play and that's why it is called Test rugby because want to see if their plan will work against ours.

"Whoever's plan works on the day will be the winner and we're going to focus on what we can do and that's it."

With the Springboks not having a World Rugby Award nomination outside of Lukhanyo Am's try for South Africa 'A' against the British & Irish Lions, while SA director of rugby was handed his suspension by World Rugby, the question of the world being against South Africa was raised.

Kolisi though was nonplussed by that assertion, saying that factors outside of their control can happen.

"Not at all. Things like these happen and there's not much you can do," Kolisi said.

"There's much we can do now other than play and there's not much we can say. It's us against England on Saturday."

Teams

England

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs 8 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie Blamire, 1 Bevan Rodd

Substitutes: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Max Malins

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

