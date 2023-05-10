Kolisi captaincy poser as Springboks start World Cup preparation

Injured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was included in a training squad for preparation camps to be held in May.

Kolisi injured his knee during a United Rugby Championship clash against Munster two weeks ago.

He underwent surgery a week later. Whether he will make the Springboks' World Cup squad is unknown.

The importance of Siya Kolisi to South Africa's World Cup defence has been underlined by his inclusion in a preliminary Springbok training camp, despite undergoing knee ligament surgery.

The 2019 World Cup-winning captain went under the knife last month and is a doubt for the showpiece in France in September and October.

But Kolisi is one of 15 players called up for the camp from 17-19 May.

Kolisi seems certain to miss South Africa's matches in the Rugby Championship, which starts with a match against Australia in Pretoria on 8 July.

But he clearly remains part of coach Jacques Nienaber's planning. Nienaber said the camp in Durban next month would include both on-field and off-field activities.

The Durban get-together excludes players from the Stormers, who play in a United Rugby Championship semi-final this weekend, as well as most overseas-based players.

Also invited to the Durban camp is Eben Etzebeth, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Etzebeth is one of the candidates to take over the captaincy for the Rugby Championship - and possibly for the World Cup.

The captaincy shapes as a major poser for the Springbok coaching staff.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard is the current vice-captain and led the team against Wales last July, but he is still involved with English club Leicester.

Another potential captaincy candidate is prop Steven Kitshoff, who has impressed as the leader of the Stormers, the most successful South African franchise this season.

There will be a second camp from 29-31 May with what is expected to be an expanded group of players.

"The camps will include both off and on-field sessions and they will offer us a great opportunity to get the building blocks in place for our first full-on training camp in June," said Nienaber.

The Springboks will start their official preparations for the Rugby Championship and World Cup with a camp in Pretoria from 12 to 30 June which will be attended by a much larger group of players.

Players invited to Springbok camps (in alphabetical order)

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Grant Williams (Sharks)

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks vs New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks vs Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks vs Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks vs Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks vs New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks vs Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks vs Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks vs Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - final



