Springboks

51m ago

add bookmark

Kolisi credits Sharks move, team resilience for his Player of the Year award

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said leaving the Stormers for the Sharks put him in the right frame of mind to up his 2021 performances.
  • Kolisi collected the SA Rugby Player of the Year award on Thursday.
  • He said the team's resilience played a big role in them overcoming their challenges last year.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the move to the Sharks played a big role in his excellent performances for the Springboks last year.

Kolisi was voted as the SA Rugby Player of the Year on Thursday, and it was a deserved gong for the loose-forward.

His departure from the Stormers/Western Province, was a controversial and difficult one for the Bok leader.

Kolisi said his fitness wasn't where it was supposed to be and starting a new rugby life in Durban wasn't easy for him.

"The change was very scary because I'd been with the Stormers for 11 years and whenever you go to a new place, you have to prove yourself," Kolisi said. "I knew I wasn't even close to where I was supposed to be, and I was even scared of not making the Springbok team.

"I don't think I was fit enough. I had the eight-week pre-season and playing again took some time, but the high standards in the camp did help me."

Siya Kolisi with his SA Rugby Player of the Year a
Siya Kolisi with his SA Rugby Player of the Year accolade. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Gallo Images

The Springboks lost five of the Tests they played in 2021, but that did not give an idea into how the Bok camp waded through what was a difficult year.

They had to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp that saw the second Test against Georgia being canceled.

That led to the Boks being confined to a hard bio-bubble, but in that period, they still beat the British & Irish Lions while also beating the All Blacks in Australia.

Kolisi said their resilience through the year was one of their biggest takeaways.

"The biggest takeout was the way we went about doing things without complaining," Kolisi said.

"There were stumbles along the way, like the first time we trained as a group was on the Monday before the first Test.

"We all pulled through that, and we made a collective decision to make sacrifices. That's the kind of spirit the team had and that was huge for us.

"When we face challenges in the future, we'll be able to adapt, move forward and find solutions."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssa rugby awardssiya kolisicape townrugby
loading... Live
Knights 0
Titans 338/4
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 306/6
Lions 0
View More
loading... Live
Boland 320/2
North West 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 16/1
Warriors 386/10
View More
loading... Live
Mpumalanga 224/10
Easterns 120/3
View More
loading... Live
Limpopo 227/10
South Western Districts 65/2
View More
loading... Live
Border 86/10
Northern Cape 217/2
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6551 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1036 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3565 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo