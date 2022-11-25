Kolisi hopes for Rassie, World Rugby resolution: 'We don't think the world is against us'

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi insists that the Rassie Erasmus off-field saga won't deter their preparations for Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.

Erasmus received another two-match ban from World Rugby following his criticism over refereeing during the Springboks' year-end tour.

Kolisi hopes that the issue will soon be resolved, as he admits it is "not good for rugby".

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi insists that the Springboks do not see it as "them against the world" ahead of their final year-end Test against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

England play the Springboks in London on Saturday, with Eddie Jones renewing his rivalry with the South African side that knocked over his charges in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has been given a two-game ban by World Rugby following his criticism of refereeing decisions during the ongoing European tour on Twitter.

Since Erasmus' second ban from World Rugby, the World Cup-winning coach has dominated headlines in the build-up to Saturday's Test against England.

Kolisi emphasised that the Springboks will not be using Erasmus' off-field drama as an excuse or distraction as the main focus should be on rugby.

"We don't think the world is against us, no. We're not the only team that is facing challenges and sometimes it's a different challenge that each team has," Kolisi told reporters on Friday in London.

"Our slogan is still the main thing and that is rugby, everything else that happens in between is the exception. For us, the team is a more important thing, the Springboks.

"People from our country expect us to deliver, no matter what we face. We can't be making any excuses."

When pressed by a British journalist whether Erasmus' social media antics were warranted, Kolisi gave a diplomatic answer as he hoped that matters get resolved soon.

"I actually don't want to talk about it, because it's a very sensitive thing. Anything I say could be written their own way, but we're learning as we going," said Kolisi.

"I know both parties are happy and spoken about going forward, and yeah, I just hope that it's resolved going forward."

Kolisi added that he hopes that World Rugby and SA Rugby find common ground, as he feels like this incident has not been good for the game.

"We're all a part of the rugby family and sometimes families don't see eye to eye at times. But the most important thing is that we are all invested in rugby and hopefully, we can learn from these things and move forward together, much stronger than it was before," said Kolisi.

"You can always use difficult periods and adversity, it's all good because it's all about how you see it. Hopefully, something great comes out of it and it's a better solution and going forward between us and World Rugby. I hope from the bottom of my heart, something more positive comes out of it because it's not good for rugby in general."

The Boks last beat England at Twickenham in 2014 but come off the back of a comprehensive 63-21 hammering of Italy in Genoa last week.

Kick-off for Saturday's Test is at 19:30 (SA time).

Teams:

England

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Jonny May, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Alex Coles, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 David Ribbans, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jack Nowell

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie