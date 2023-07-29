1h ago

Share

Kolisi on comeback trail at captain's run: 'He keeps surprising me,' says Stick

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi.
Siya Kolisi.
Lee Warren
  • Siya Kolisi continues to "surprise" with the apparent ease with which he is returning to the selection frame following his knee injury.
  • The regular national skipper, along with Handre Pollard and Ox Nche, were present at the captain's run at Ellis Park on Friday.
  • For now, team management are very comfortable with the depth in leadership at the team's disposal. 

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick did little to hide his admiration for Siya Kolisi's resilience as he issued a very positive update on the regular national skipper's fitness on Friday.

The decorated 32-year-old flanker, whose recovery from a serious knee injury sustained during the Sharks' URC campaign has been a talking point for months, gave his Bok teammates the galvanising sight of participating in Friday's captain's run at Ellis Park ahead of this weekend's Rugby Championship climax against Argentina.

While Stick attempted to keep the timeframe for Kolisi's return realistic - team management has previously stated they would have no problem letting him go into the showpiece tournament without any game-time behind him - he also struggled to contain his enthusiasm.

"The thing is, with Siya's rehab and the way he's getting back into the swing of things, I'm continually surprised," he said at the team's base in Hyde Park.

"The way he runs and the type of conditioning drills he's already doing is notable. He keeps on surprising me every day. It was good to see him running (on Friday)."

If mobility is indeed a sign of progress, then the prognosis on Handre Pollard, Kolisi's official deputy, shows signs of promise, too.

Handre Pollard.
Handre Pollard.

The influential pivot has been nursing a calf injury sustained on duty at English club Leicester, yet he was seen walking unencumbered at the team hotel earlier in the week and did some kicking drills, too.

He was at Ellis Park on Friday, along with prop Ox Nche, who has a pectoral muscle injury.  

"It was also pleasing to see Handre, who really hadn't much mobility before this week, doing some running, too," said Stick. 

"Ox was also on the field and doing some light drills. To have that trio back for the World Cup would be great for us. We're hoping they can come back into the squad."

Not that the Boks in any way feel that Kolisi's on-field absence is having much of a detrimental effect on the team's current leadership and guidance.

If anything, the presence of a man like stand-in skipper Duane Vermeulen illustrates the "depth in wisdom" the side boasts.

Teams:
South Africa 

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Faf de Klerk , 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Damian Willemse 

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Mateo Carreras, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Lucas Paulos, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Thomas Gallo

Substitutes: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Pedro Rubiolo, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Moroni

"To be honest, we trust all the guys we've got in our leadership group," said Stick.

"Duane and Eben (Etzebeth) have both been captains recently and in the past. We also have other prominent figures like Lukhanyo Am, too."

However, in the greater scheme of things, Kolisi's return remains key, even if it isn't shouted from the rooftops.

"Once again, Siya is one of those massive presences in our squad regarding his leadership skills and example. If we can have him back for the World Cup, it would be a bonus. It would be massive for our team," said Stick.

"After all, we're not only focusing on what we can achieve today - this is something we've been building since 2018 when Rassie and Co came back. (Siya has been a major part of that process). But we've also known, even since then, that we have a strong group of leaders.

"They've got their own way of doing things on the field, as well as a broader understanding of each other."

Kick-off is at 17:05. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 283/10
Australia 295/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 278 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 730 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2087 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2657 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 684 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 383 votes
Jake White
7% - 787 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4392 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo