Kolisi on comeback trail at captain's run: 'He keeps surprising me,' says Stick

Siya Kolisi continues to "surprise" with the apparent ease with which he is returning to the selection frame following his knee injury.

The regular national skipper, along with Handre Pollard and Ox Nche, were present at the captain's run at Ellis Park on Friday.

For now, team management are very comfortable with the depth in leadership at the team's disposal.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick did little to hide his admiration for Siya Kolisi's resilience as he issued a very positive update on the regular national skipper's fitness on Friday.

The decorated 32-year-old flanker, whose recovery from a serious knee injury sustained during the Sharks' URC campaign has been a talking point for months, gave his Bok teammates the galvanising sight of participating in Friday's captain's run at Ellis Park ahead of this weekend's Rugby Championship climax against Argentina.

While Stick attempted to keep the timeframe for Kolisi's return realistic - team management has previously stated they would have no problem letting him go into the showpiece tournament without any game-time behind him - he also struggled to contain his enthusiasm.

"The thing is, with Siya's rehab and the way he's getting back into the swing of things, I'm continually surprised," he said at the team's base in Hyde Park.

"The way he runs and the type of conditioning drills he's already doing is notable. He keeps on surprising me every day. It was good to see him running (on Friday)."

If mobility is indeed a sign of progress, then the prognosis on Handre Pollard, Kolisi's official deputy, shows signs of promise, too.

The influential pivot has been nursing a calf injury sustained on duty at English club Leicester, yet he was seen walking unencumbered at the team hotel earlier in the week and did some kicking drills, too.

He was at Ellis Park on Friday, along with prop Ox Nche, who has a pectoral muscle injury.

"It was also pleasing to see Handre, who really hadn't much mobility before this week, doing some running, too," said Stick.

"Ox was also on the field and doing some light drills. To have that trio back for the World Cup would be great for us. We're hoping they can come back into the squad."

Not that the Boks in any way feel that Kolisi's on-field absence is having much of a detrimental effect on the team's current leadership and guidance.

If anything, the presence of a man like stand-in skipper Duane Vermeulen illustrates the "depth in wisdom" the side boasts.

Teams: South Africa



15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Faf de Klerk , 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Damian Willemse



Argentina



15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Mateo Carreras, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Lucas Paulos, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Thomas Gallo



Substitutes: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Pedro Rubiolo, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Moroni



"To be honest, we trust all the guys we've got in our leadership group," said Stick.

"Duane and Eben (Etzebeth) have both been captains recently and in the past. We also have other prominent figures like Lukhanyo Am, too."

However, in the greater scheme of things, Kolisi's return remains key, even if it isn't shouted from the rooftops.

"Once again, Siya is one of those massive presences in our squad regarding his leadership skills and example. If we can have him back for the World Cup, it would be a bonus. It would be massive for our team," said Stick.

"After all, we're not only focusing on what we can achieve today - this is something we've been building since 2018 when Rassie and Co came back. (Siya has been a major part of that process). But we've also known, even since then, that we have a strong group of leaders.

"They've got their own way of doing things on the field, as well as a broader understanding of each other."

Kick-off is at 17:05.



