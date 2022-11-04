Boks to shrug off 2017 revenge: 'We plan to give everything against Ireland'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi dismissed any doubt that this new-look South African team will be exacting revenge on Ireland.



The last time the two sides met, the Springboks suffered a 38-3 defeat to Ireland in Dublin in 2017.

Kolisi vows that the Springboks will do everything possible to overcome the world's top-ranked team.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shot down suggestions that South Africa see Saturday's Test as a revenge match after their heavy defeat in Dublin in 2017.

The reigning World Cup champions, Springboks, kick off their European tour on Saturday at Aviva Stadium, where they face the top-ranked team in the world, Ireland.

It's the first time the two sides have met since 11 November 2017, when Ireland crushed the Springboks 38-3.

LIVE | On tour with the Springboks

Kolisi was pleased with the foundation laid this week and stated that they're ready for the Irish challenge.

"We've trained well. Our preparation has been good, and we've had a productive week," said Kolisi.

"Obviously, playing at the Aviva Stadium is going to be a challenge, but we have to adapt as a team just as opposition sides have to adapt when they come to South Africa."

@Springboks captain @SiyaKolisi on how they've prepared for the Bok Test, with assistant coach Mzwandile Stick talking about the SA A replacements.@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/YRNUO7RTsN — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) November 4, 2022

Asked if the ghosts of their 38-3 defeat against Ireland five years ago were in the back of their minds, Kolisi says they vow to give everything this weekend.



"We touched on the last match we played against Ireland here and looking back, it was one of the darkest days for us, but this is a new team, and we want to build on what we have done this year," said Kolisi.

"We are the third-ranked team in the world and they are No 1, and we plan to give everything against them."

Kolisi said while a victory would require an effective performance all around, he singled out the breakdowns and defence as two vital areas in the match.

"The breakdown is going to big this weekend if you look at their loose forwards and locks and also what they've done against us in the past," said Kolisi.

"Ireland are a team that can go for 15 phases or more, but we trust our defence, and we have to make sure that we are effective and disciplined in that area."

Kick-off is at 19:30 SA time.

Teams:

Ireland

15 Hugo Keenan; 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Mack Hansen; 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Conor Murray; 8 Caelan Doris; 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O'Mahony; 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne; 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter

Substitutes: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Springboks

15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux