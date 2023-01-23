1h ago

add bookmark

Kolisi to ponder Bok future after Rugby World Cup - report

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly considering retiring from international rugby after this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Afrikaans weekly newspaper Rapport stated on Sunday that Kolisi, who will join French club Racing 92 from the Sharks after the World Cup, has been in discussions with the Top 14 club and his representatives over his international future.

The report added that the 31-year-old will make a final decision on his future following the global spectacle which kicks off on 8 September.

READ | 5 out of 5 qualifiers: Who the SA franchises will play in the European knockouts

Rapport also mentioned that the 31-year-old was mulling relinquishing the Bok captaincy after the World Cup to focus on just playing for his country. This decision may hinge on whether director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber remain at the helm of the national team.

Kolisi currently boasts 75 Test caps for his country.

His move to France was confirmed earlier this year. He said he had admired the club for some time.

"I'm very enthusiastic about the idea of joining Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a visionary club that I have always admired," Kolisi said in a statement.

"I would like to thank all those involved in Racing 92 and the Sharks for allowing me to take up this new challenge. Racing 92 has great ambitions on the ground, but also very encouraging societal projects, which corresponds to my personal values and mission."

It is believed that Racing paid the Sharks a transfer fee of R17 million to grant Kolisi an early release from his contract.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokrwc 2023siya kolisirugby
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 1672 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 477 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 1569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo