Kolisi to ponder Bok future after Rugby World Cup - report

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly considering retiring from international rugby after this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Afrikaans weekly newspaper Rapport stated on Sunday that Kolisi, who will join French club Racing 92 from the Sharks after the World Cup, has been in discussions with the Top 14 club and his representatives over his international future.

The report added that the 31-year-old will make a final decision on his future following the global spectacle which kicks off on 8 September.

Rapport also mentioned that the 31-year-old was mulling relinquishing the Bok captaincy after the World Cup to focus on just playing for his country. This decision may hinge on whether director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber remain at the helm of the national team.

Kolisi currently boasts 75 Test caps for his country.

His move to France was confirmed earlier this year. He said he had admired the club for some time.

"I'm very enthusiastic about the idea of joining Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a visionary club that I have always admired," Kolisi said in a statement.

"I would like to thank all those involved in Racing 92 and the Sharks for allowing me to take up this new challenge. Racing 92 has great ambitions on the ground, but also very encouraging societal projects, which corresponds to my personal values and mission."

It is believed that Racing paid the Sharks a transfer fee of R17 million to grant Kolisi an early release from his contract.



