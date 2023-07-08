Kurt-THREE Arendse: Hat-trick hero has Boks beaming after Wallabies win

At Loftus Versfeld, Tshwane

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was effusive in his praise of Kurt-Lee Arendse's performance and hat-trick against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Arendse scored the Boks' first three tries in their 43-12 win against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld.

Stick also scoffed at suggestions that they fielded a B-team as they needed to give their players opportunities.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick lauded Kurt-Lee Arendse's brilliant hat-trick, but was also left bristling at how he felt they were branded a B-team in the lead-up to Saturday's 43-12 whacking of the Wallabies at Loftus.

There was nothing B-team or second string about a powerful Springbok performance that woke up from the shock of conceding an early try to consign the visitors to a heavy defeat in Eddie Jones' first Test in his second stint as Australia's coach.

Arendse scored a hat-trick that moved the Boks from a fight-back to an area of dominance as the Springbok forwards made life uncomfortable for the visitors.

Stick, who comfortably took charge of the press conference as the bulk of the Springbok coaching management had to jet off to New Zealand, said Arendse's stunning display showcased his bravery against a very good Australian backline.

Stick also credited Manie Libbok for being impressive in his first start for the Springboks as their flyhalf.

"I'm glad that Kurt-Lee stood up in the way that he stood up against one of the best players in the world in Koroibete," Stick said.

"The backline that Australia selected was a very good backline, so for them to grab their opportunities the way they did, I'm very happy for him.

"A guy like Manie, who got his first start in this game, made me glad in terms of the manner in which we won the game because we had to fight.

"Our boys were positive."

Stick clearly took offence at suggestions that the Boks' shuffling of their players, with next week's Test against New Zealand in mind, had left them watered down.

Stick said it was important for the Boks to give their players an opportunity to ensure their depth was looked after.

"Last year we were called a B-team and the same thing happened during the week. As a coaching staff, we trust everyone in the squad," Stick said.

"From my side, I don't like it when people disrespect the Bok emblem and call the team that we selected a B-team.

"I'm glad that people can now start to believe in what we can do as a team because when you want to win the World Cup, you have to trust the people around you and give the players opportunities."



