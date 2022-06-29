Springboks

20m ago

add bookmark

Kwagga Smith has simple yet sage advice to Elrigh Louw ahead of likely Bok debut: 'Relax'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kwagga Smith. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Kwagga Smith. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Kwagga Smith has taken young Elrigh Louw under his wing ahead of the Bulls star's potential Springbok debut against Wales this weekend.
  • The former Blitzboks and Lions stalwart has told his new teammate to relax and play his natural game, especially after he himself struggled with nerves on debut back in 2018.
  • Smith is confident he can hit the ground running despite having last played competitively at the end of May.

Relax.

That's been Kwagga Smith and Elrigh Louw's buzzword in the Springbok camp this week.

The former Lions and Blitzboks star has taken the 22-year-old Bulls prodigy under his wing after Louw was included in the match-day 23 for the first Test against Wales at Loftus on Saturday.

While that may sound like a pretty innocuous gesture given the culture of assistance within the national camp, Smith has taken a keen interest in his new teammate because he himself suffered an attack of nerves during his international debut back in 2018.

"A few years back, in 2018, I made my debut, and I know how much pressure I put on myself before that game," said the versatile, compact 29-year-old loose forward.

"I have tried to keep Elrigh very calm this week, and I told him that the game is going to go by really, really fast. When you close your eyes and then open them, the match will have passed."

READ | 'Dream come true' for Springbok giant Salmaan Moerat: 'Emotional moment for my family'

Consequently, Smith believes the best way for Louw to get a feel for the intensity and tempo of Test rugby is to simply conjure up the play in the United Rugby Championship that got him here.

"Elrigh must just go out and express himself and play like he did at the Bulls – just do what he does. He mustn't worry about too many other things because it goes by so quickly," he said.

"He's a really good player, and I'm happy for him getting his debut this weekend."

In contrast, Smith hasn't been trying to topple Irish heavyweights like Leinster or stand in the way of a famous Stormers URC title march.

He's been engaged in a pre-season of sorts after finishing his commitments in Japan with Shizuoka Blue Revs.

There might even be an argument to be made that Smith might have the same challenge of getting used to the pace of the international game again, but this isn't exactly his first rodeo.

"We had a bit of a struggle with Covid at the beginning – a few games were cancelled at my club," he said.

"So, it was a slow start, but it built up, and by the end, I played the full 80 in every game. I have had a month’s break now between the last game and this game coming this weekend, and I'm really happy with my form in Japan. I really enjoyed playing there.

"This month was a good break for me after 12 games playing 80 minutes … and now two weeks of training, getting ready for this game has been really good. I'm excited for the challenge."

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Springboks:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswaleskwagga smithelrigh louw
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 212/10
Australia 98/3
View More
loading... Live
England (w) 417/8
South Africa (w) 284/10 & 55/3
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 3484 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 3091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo