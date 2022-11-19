Lambie backs Springboks to 'do the job' against 'fighting' Italy

Former Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie believes South Africa will bounce back against a resurgent Italian side on Saturday in Genoa.

The Springboks have yet to secure a win in their two opening year-end Tests and face an in-form Italy this weekend.

Lambie knows what it is like to be on the losing side against Italy but backs this Springbok side to get the job done.

Former Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie believes South Africa can bounce back but admits it won't be easy against a 'fighting' Italian side.

Jacques Nienaber's side has had a disappointing tour thus far after losing their opening two year-end Tests against Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26).

The Springboks come up against a resurgent Italian side, who defeated Samoa (49-17) and then put on a stunning display last weekend to beat the Wallabies 28-27.

Lambie was part of the Springboks' sole loss against the Italians in Florence in 2016 when they went down 20-18.

And while South Africa still boasts a favourable record against Italy, Lambie insists that the Springboks have the squad to get over the line and win their first Test in Europe.

"Italy are never an easy side to play away from home. The last time, in particular, the game was under control and it certainly felt that way on the field in 50-60 minutes in it," said Lambie on Friday at the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City.

"Then it goes one or the other way where you run away with it or they get a little bit of momentum and suddenly it's going to be a tight game. And that was hard the last time around. So I would hope that the players are mentally prepared for that. There will be a fight, they're not going to just lie down and go away.

"You know it could be well into the deep into the second half before there's some breathing room. Even though I haven't seen the team, the squad that we have is really strong... We could pick any one of them, but I'm sure they're going to be able to do the job for us."

The reigning World Cup champions haven't had the end-of-year tour they would've hoped for and with off-field issues dominating headlines, a win is needed this weekend.

Lambie, who was forced to retire early due to concussion problems in 2019, reckons the Springboks will get back to winning ways in Genoa with a Twickenham showdown looming ahead.

"Yeah, I must be honest, I haven't watched every minute of the two Tests so far," said Lambie, who played 56 Tests for the Springboks.

"I've seen bits and bobs of highlights and I've heard a few comments here and there, but look, we've played against the best and second-best teams in the world in their home grounds and we've been really competitive.

"Small margins and we could have very easily won both of those Test matches. So I'm hoping that this weekend will be a strong bounce back and a confidence-boosting match against Italy.

"Where we maybe eliminate some individual errors and make sure that we're on the right side of the scoreboard when that final whistle goes."

Lambie is taking part in the Sunshine Tour's Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational event at the Lost City Golf Course in Sun City on Saturday and Sunday.



The Springboks face Italy on Saturday at 15:00 SA time.

Teams:

Italy

15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Substitutes: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok