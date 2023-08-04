30m ago

Last chance saloon for Springbok World Cup hopefuls, goal-kicking ace Boffelli back for Pumas

Cobus Reinach. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Saturday's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires offers a final chance for Springbok World Cup hopefuls to impress coach Jacques Nienaber.
  • The Bok World Cup squad will be named on Tuesday.
  • Los Pumas have made five changes to the side that lost 22-21 to the Boks at Ellis Park last weekend.

Up to nine starters and four replacements will be desperate to impress South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber in a Rugby World Cup warm-up against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

They have varying chances of making the 33-man squad of the title-holders for the global showpiece in France, that kicks off on 8 September.

Nienaber will reveal his selections on Tuesday in Johannesburg, so the match at the 50 000-seat Estadio Jose Amalfitani offers a final chance to shine.

Backline starters needing to sparkle include winger Canan Moodie, inside centre Andre Esterhuizen and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Faf de Klerk, part of the 2019 team that defeated England in Japan to win the World Cup a record-equalling third time, is certain to be among the three France-bound scrumhalves.

That leaves Reinach, Herschel Jantjies, one of the Buenos Aires replacements, Jaden Hendrikse and injured Grant Williams fighting for two places.

Hendrikse is likely to be the only one of 42 World Cup hopefuls who will not have worn the green and gold this season after the match in the Argentine capital.

But Nienaber says the Sharks No 9 renowned for his contestable box kicks is a strong contender for France as he recovers from the death of his father.

"We know what we have in Jaden. Do not misread the fact that he has not played this season. We wanted to give Cobus (Reinach) another go and Herschel (Jantjies) a go," said the coach.

Among the forward starters, there is a lot at stake for props Trevor Nyakane and Thomas du Toit, locks Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie and flankers Franco Mostert and Deon Fourie.

Teams:

Argentina

15 Martin Bogado, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Pedro Rubiolo, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain) 1 Thomas Gallo

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Joel Sclavi, 18 Eduardo Bello, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Moroni

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

Both Nyakane and Du Toit could make it if Nienaber opts for six props, but there is likely to be room for only one of Orie or former Johannesburg-born Ireland forward Kleyn.

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has stressed the value of versatility which could boost Fourie, a Test debutant last season at 35, as he is a former hooker.

Mostert is another utility forward, having been a lock, but competition in the loose trio is fierce with 10 hopefuls chasing a maximum of eight places.

Among those hoping to play off the bench, hooker Joseph Dweba, Jantjies, and loose forwards Jean-Luc du Preez and Evan Roos must star to have any hope of surviving the cut.

South Africa edged Argentina 22-21 last weekend in a match to decide second place behind New Zealand in a Rugby Championship reduced to three matchdays because of the World Cup.

The Springboks have made 13 changes to the starting line-up with only flyhalf Manie Libbok and Orie starting against the Pumas on successive Saturdays.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain the team, becoming the second black player to lead South Africa in a Test after Siya Kolisi, who hopes to play later this month after recovering from a knee injury.

5 changes for Los Pumas

Argentina have changed five of the side that started a match in Johannesburg they would have won had flyhalf Santiago Carreras not missed several kicks at goal.

Outstanding goal-kicker Emiliano Boffelli, rested last weekend, returns on the right wing and reserve hooker Agustin Creevy is poised to win his 100th cap.

Others promoted to the starting line-up include fullback Martin Bogado, winger Santiago Cordero, scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou and lock Pedro Rubiolo.

Kick-off is at 21:10 (SA time) on Saturday.


