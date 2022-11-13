Late TMO drama a mystery as defeated Springboks left confused

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was in the dark about how French prop Sipili Falatea's 74th-minute try was awarded.

The try, which seemed to see the prop potentially engage in illegal double movement, saw France edge ahead 27-26 and they eventually won 30-26.

Referee Wayne Barnes lost communication with Television Match Official Brian MacNeice and the replay was not available on the big screen and on television, but the try was allowed to stand.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they were none the wiser with what happened with regards to Sipili Falatea's match-winning try for France against the Springboks in Marseille on Saturday.

Falatea's try allowed France to go 27-26 up in the 74th minute with the conversion to come, but the Springboks suggested that the decision be sent upstairs for a potential double movement.

Referee Wayne Barnes initially gave the try, but then stopped the conversion as he confirmed he had lost communication with his Television Match Official Brian MacNeice.

Barnes, who was then on the receiving end of jeers and whistles by the capacity crowd throughout the night, tried to contact MacNeice, but replays of the try weren't available for replay on the television screens and, eventually, it stood.

Barnes, despite a vigorous conversation with stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth (Kolisi was subbed off for Marvin Orie), gave a try without it being replayed on the screen, nor was there clear communication with MacNeice.

Kolisi, who was on the sidelines and looked to be more concerned about the time they were losing, said they didn't have an idea as to what happened.

"I'm not sure and we couldn't hear, and we didn't know why it was passed, so we still have to ask as to what happened," Kolisi said.

"I was off, and we couldn't see because there was no replay on the screen."

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, who was in the coach's box, said he couldn't decipher what was happening on the field.

"We also couldn't hear, just like you guys, and he was off," Nienaber said.

Kolisi, who scored his team's first try and led by example until he had to make way for Marvin Orie to allow lock Franco Mostert to move to flank, said they left everything on the field.

The Boks bounced back from Pieter-Steph du Toit's 11th-minute red card and a 13-0 deficit to lead 26-22.

However, the hosts found an extra gear and a sequence of events with regards to Falatea's try that'll leave World Rugby with even more questions to answer about officiating to move their winning streak to 12 matches.

"We kept on working for one another after the red card and we are proud of that. It's horrible to lose and especially like that," Kolisi said.

"The guys played well, and they kept on fighting, but France played a little better. They are a great side and they showed it by being unbeaten in 12 games.

"They have a strong pack and backs that can take the opportunities, and they had a great atmosphere behind them in the match."



