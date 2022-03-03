Legendary All Blacks skipper believes Rugby Championship losing Springboks would be 'devastating'

Legendary All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick believes it would to close to unfathomable if the Springboks were to ditch the Rugby Championship in favour of the Six Nations.

He says rugby in the southern hemisphere simply can't afford something like that to happen, especially since SA's presence in Super Rugby is already being felt.

Fitzpatrick also believes the Six Nations is the "best" competition in world rugby bar the World Cup and that there's no reason to change the product.

Stay put.

That's the message legendary All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick conveyed about persistent rumours that the Springboks are planning to ditch the Rugby Championship for the Six Nations after 2025, who believes it would be a "sad day" if it comes to fruition.

SA Rugby, despite being dealt the blow of New Zealand not wanting its franchises in Super Rugby back in 2020, still remains committed to the Sanzaar alliance for at least three years.

And Fitzpatrick, who played in the first two editions of the then Tri-Nations, hopes it stays that way.

"In terms of the southern hemisphere, it will be devastating to the Championship if we lost South Africa out of that competition. So, no, I would not like seeing that happen," the 58-year-old former hooker told media as part of the build-up to the Laureus Sports Awards.

"I think there's a bigger question in terms of what competitions do we want? The Six Nations is arguably the best competition in world rugby at the moment, outside of the World Cup.

"I think we've seen that in the first three rounds that it’s compelling viewing. Why look at something and adding something to it when it's not broken, without question?"

Sean Fitzpatrick (Getty)

Moreover, there's also the consideration of potentially simply rubbishing tradition.

"I don’t personally like having a southern-hemisphere team in the Six Nations, because the history of the competition is northern hemisphere, basically," said Fitzpatrick.

"That’s not a great reason not to change it, I just like the Six Nations as it is.

"If the Springboks were to join, it would be a Seven Nations because Italy can't just be ejected, they have a right of veto. So starting a new competition would add a pretty big new international window. It would be a sad day for rugby."

He also intimated that last year's edition of Super Rugby - featuring only the New Zealand and Australian franchises - provided ample reason why South African's absence from the Rugby Championship simply couldn't be tolerated.

"Super Rugby has not turned out to be the competition it should be. Super Rugby Aoteroa in 2020 was fantastic, everyone loved it, coming back to New Zealand, it was very tribal," said Fitzpatrick



"But last year was different and we've missed South Africa. Super 12 was such a good product, but they got greedy going to 14, 16, 18 teams and it blew out because it was unsustainable."