Libbok going from 'strength to strength' as Boks keep faith in Willemse

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber thought of giving Manie Libbok a starting run at 10 for Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Libbok has impressed in his two substitute appearances for the Boks, especially in the Italy game where he pulled the strings well at 10 in the second half.

Nienaber has been very happy with what Libbok, and Damian Willemse have offered in the flyhalf channel.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber may have been tempted to give flyhalf Manie Libbok a start in the highly pressurised environment of an England Test at Twickenham on Saturday, but the form of Damian Willemse ultimately made the decision for him.

The Boks will meet the Roses for the 45th time on Saturday and with Libbok coming through very well in his first two Tests where he came off the bench, the temptation was there to give him a run despite the tough nature of the opposition.

The reversion to Willemse though was expected, especially with Willemse being sturdy at 10 in the three Tests in the position on the tour.

Nienaber's vote of confidence in Willemse was overwhelming, but with Libbok also fitting in like a glove in the Bok system, the coach was suddenly spoilt for choice in what was a problematic position at the start of the tour.

"Were we tempted? I think Damian has been doing well at 10 and he's driving the team forward," Nienaber said. "He's also getting good experience at 10.

"We know he can do it for us at 10 and 15, so it's nice to have him and Manie."

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

Nienaber moved from cautiously speaking about Libbok's ability ahead of his France debut to being excited at what the 25-year-old from Humansdorp offers from a playmaking perspective.

Libbok had a short, but very intense Test rugby introduction against France in Marseille on 12 November, but eased himself in and thrived the following week in the big 63-21 win against Italy in Genoa.

Nienaber expects Libbok, whose star grew exponentially for the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship, to adapt to Twickenham's hostility in the same way he coped with Marseille's intense whistling and booing.

"Manie has gone from strength to strength in the squad and he's only been with us for eight weeks," Nienaber said.

"You can see how he's taken ownership of the rugby stuff, on and off the field, and we're really excited to see what he can do at Twickenham.

"The games are getting bigger and so is the pressure. I think there will be a fair amount of experience and I think it will be similar to what we experienced in Marseille.

"It's good for his development and it's nice that we have him with us."

England coach Eddie Jones will name his match-day 23 on Thursday and kick-off will be at 19:30 (SA time).



