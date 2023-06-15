Libbok shoots up Bok flyhalf queue as niggles thrust Elton Jantjies back into selection frame

Manie Libbok has shot up the Springbok flyhalf queue due to niggles sustained by the two incumbents ahead of him.

Damian Willemse (knee) and Handre Pollard (calf) are on their way to recovery, but questions linger on their readiness for the first part of the Rugby Championship.

The niggles have thrust Elton Jantjies firmly into the selection frame.

Niggles to the Springboks' main flyhalves have surged Stormers pivot Manie Libbok to the top of the pivot pile for the Rugby Championships, while Elton Jantjies remains in the selection frame.



First-choice flyhalf Handre Pollard missed his club Leicester Tigers' Premiership semi-final against the Sale Sharks with a lower leg injury.

The Tigers ended up losing that game, with Pollard suffering a lower leg/calf injury that SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says has taken a bit more time to heal than expected.

READ | Dyantyi's return gets Erasmus vote of confidence: 'We can hopefully pick him for Boks again'

It was also revealed at Wednesday's press conference in Pretoria that utility back Damian Willemse had picked up a knock to his knee.

Willemse was present during Wednesday's training session at Loftus Versfeld's B-Field but had his left knee strapped up.

Erasmus said Libbok, who has been outstanding for the Stormers this season, was their only fit flyhalf but expected the two main 10s to be ready somewhere through the Rugby Championships.

"Handre's got a calf problem again and it's taken a little bit longer to heal," Erasmus said.

"Initially, we thought he'd be back in the next week, but he'll definitely be part of the Rugby Championship.

The next group of Springboks arriving at Loftus Versfeld. Damian Willemse's knee is also slightly strapped up.@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/RXNkVK1H6Z — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) June 14, 2023

"When exactly will be determined by how he is progressing because last week, it was confirmed that he'll be out a little bit longer.

"To add to that, Damian Willemse also has a knock to his knee ... Manie is now the only one who is 100 percent fit and running, but we know that with the other two, they'll be fine.

"We're running a bit thin at 10."

Jantjies, meanwhile, had a rough time with the Springboks on and off the field last year, with Libbok taking his opportunity on the year-end tour.

ALSO READ | Why Sharks signed Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi after four-year ban: 'We believe in second chances'

Jantjies moved to French ProD2 side Agen late last year, where Erasmus said Jantjies had been playing well.

"The way he's been playing that side, a guy like Elton will definitely be considered," Erasmus said.

"We'll have to get clearance from the doctor that four flyhalves will be needed in the squad and that hasn't been determined yet."