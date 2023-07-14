1h ago

Share

Lion-hearted defence enough to see Junior Boks claim underwhelming bronze at Under-20 Champs

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jean Smith desperately holds on.
Jean Smith desperately holds on.
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Another year, another bronze medal.

The Junior Springboks, by virtue of a 22-15 victory over England in Athlone on Friday evening, continued that dubious tradition at World Rugby's Under-20 Championship and now, somewhat frustratingly, entrenched their reputation for underperforming at this tournament.

South Africa's juniors have now been in no less than 9 third-place playoffs and can't even be considered serial bridesmaids.

Instead, they're the handsome, eligible bachelor who never gets his act together enough to actually make the step up to marriage.

Nonetheless, this achievement will provide some consolation for head coach Bafana Nhleko, who won't reflect too fondly on a campaign where his charges never really hit any discernible peak.

Even in this game, the Junior Boks - predominantly through some grit and excellent scrambling defence - simply did enough without excelling.

They'll take heart from an efficient performance in the first half, where they utilised their attacking opportunities well to score three tries from close range that was characterised by good and patient phase play.

Hooker Juanne Else and the flanker duo Corne Beets and an impressive Hennie Sieberhagen - a late replacement in the squad - all showed commendable strength to barge over and round off.

Yet their fundamental flaw remained steadfastly intact.

Whenever they seemed to establish a decent platform to pull away from, a set-piece penalty or indiscipline at the breakdown would undermine their progress.

Some suspect defence also allowed English No 2 Craig Wright to score the most attractive try of the match, a brilliant counter that saw powerful and prone winger Cassius Cleaves evade four defenders before feeding his fleet-footed hooker as a 80m move was sumptuously constructed.

The relatively free-scoring first 40 would give way to a scoreless second half as both teams displayed a lack of cohesion that perhaps explains why they were never able to really hit their straps in the tournament.

England eventually dominated possession and territory, creating at least four gilt-edged scoring opportunities, only to be undone by their own poor handling and superb Springbok tackling.

In fact, after merely having a tackle completion rate of just over 70% in the first half, the hosts improved significantly to jump to about 83%.

There was little else to celebrate, though.  

Point scorers:

Junior Springboks - (22)

Tries: Juanne Else, Corne Beets, Hennie Sieberhagen

Conversions: Jean Smith (2)

Penalty: Smith

England - (15)

Tries: Craig Wright, Zach Carr

Conversion: Connor Slevin

Penalty: Slevin

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
West Indies 150/10 & 1/0
India 421/5
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 257 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 660 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1938 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2479 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 634 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 357 votes
Jake White
7% - 732 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo